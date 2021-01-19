It’s difficult to watch Anne Mcfarlane describe the torturous treatments that were forced on her to try and ‘fix’ her swollen stiff legs caused by Stills Disease, which saw her suffer through having her legs broken, put in plaster to straighten them and broken over and over again for five years.

The final part of the show focusses on activism and Cerrie meets some of the pioneers of the disability rights movement.

John Evans became insitutionalised after an accident left him paralysed. His time in hospital and a residential home made him realise that many disabled people have no involvement in decisions about their own lives. His activism led to more disabled people organising and fighting for civil rights.

It took 15 years from the initial protests for the Disability Discrimination Act of 1995 to be made into law and even longer for the Equality Act to pass in 2010 which solidified the rights of disabled people. Unfortunately though, as the show reflects, attitudes and rights of disabled people are not a given. With austerity damaging disabled people and six in ten of all Covid-19 deaths being disabled people, the documentary is a reminder that the fight isn’t over.

As a disabled person I found the documentary uncomfortable to watch, there were several moments where I had to take a breath for a moment to stop myself spiralling into despair at the way disabled people were treated. But, I was left with one message – we cannot go back.

Silenced: The Hidden History of Disabled Britain airs on BBC Two, 19 January at 9pm and is available on iPlayer shortly after.

Images: BBC/Blast!Films/Kate Scholefield

