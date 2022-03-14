Stylist’s Remarkable Women Awards in association with BareMinerals celebrates the incredible Simone Rocha, the esteemed fashion designer.
Simone Rocha has taken home the Designer of the Year Award at Stylist’s Remarkable Women Awards in association with BareMinerals. The esteemed Irish designer accepted her award at tonight’s ceremony, which took place at The Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square.
Rocha has made a name for herself thanks to her standout, ethereal designs, for which she has won numerous awards. Just last month, she showed her AW22 collection at London Fashion Week – a gothic, floaty line-up comprising plenty of signature dresses.
Throughout her career, she has worked with a long list of names, including Jacob Lillis, Eoin McLoughlin and Harley Weir.
Currently, she has three stand-alone stores in London, New York and Hong Kong – each of which feature Rocha’s sculptures and hand-made furniture. And last year, she produced a collaboration with H&M which sold out in a matter of minutes.
Accepting her award in London, Rocha said: “It’s amazing to be here tonight and I’d like to thank my own team of remarkable women.” Rocha then joked she did have one man on the team (shout out to Lewis). “I get do do this because of them,” she said.
