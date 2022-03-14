Simone Rocha has taken home the Designer of the Year Award at Stylist’s Remarkable Women Awards in association with BareMinerals. The esteemed Irish designer accepted her award at tonight’s ceremony, which took place at The Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square.

Rocha has made a name for herself thanks to her standout, ethereal designs, for which she has won numerous awards. Just last month, she showed her AW22 collection at London Fashion Week – a gothic, floaty line-up comprising plenty of signature dresses.

Throughout her career, she has worked with a long list of names, including Jacob Lillis, Eoin McLoughlin and Harley Weir.