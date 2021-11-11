When it comes to beloved Christmas films, there are two types. The first is a warm, nostalgia-tinged story of love and family conquering at Christmas. Think classics like It’s A Wonderful Life or Miracle On 34th Street.

The second is something a bit more riotous that dials up the feel-good factor and plays on every Christmassy cliché we know and love.

Netflix’s newest original Christmas movie Single All The Way falls – as you may be able to guess from the title – very firmly into the latter category.

Holiday hijinks, a classic will-they-won’t-they set to the backdrop of an eccentric family home in a small town, Single All The Way has everything we want and more to cosy up to this festive season. The more? Jennifer Coolidge returns to her comedy best as the favourite drunk auntie at the Christmas table.