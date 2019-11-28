In 1982, the world was blessed with a truly iconic character. Because, alongside the likes of Blade Runner and The Thing, there was one film that really stood head and shoulders above the rest: E.T.

There’s something undeniably cute and wholesome about the little alien: from his friendship with Elliott to his classic line, “E.T. phone home”. At the end of the day, it’s hard not to fall in love with his charming mannerisms.

So, when we found out that Sky’s 2019 Christmas advert would feature the beloved little alien, we were rather excited. Appearing on TV for the first time in 37 years, E.T. may not be the most festive character you can imagine, but the advert is so heartwarming it doesn’t really matter.