Back in June 2020, Soma Sara began sharing her experiences of rape culture on Instagram. After receiving an overwhelming response from those that resonated with her story, Sara founded Everyone’s Invited – an anonymous space for survivors of rape and sexual assault to share their stories. The platform’s self-proclaimed mission is to “to expose and eradicate rape culture with empathy, compassion, and understanding,” having published over 50,000 first-person accounts and sparked a national conversation about rape culture with millions of people.

Everyone's Invited founder and CEO Soma Sara wins Activist of the Year

The work done by Sara and Everyone’s Invited also provoked the launch of the NSPCC’s Abuse In Education helpline and an Ofsted review into the prevalence of rape culture in schools, making her a natural consideration for Activist of the Year. Accepting her award at The Londoner Hotel, Sara said: “It’s such an amazing honour that I’d like to accept on behalf of the volunteers at Everyone’s Invited who are the most extraordinary women and men, but also on behalf of every survivor who has bravely shared their story with us.”

