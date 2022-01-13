Squid Game’s director and writer Hwang Dong-hyuk was clearly over the moon with the nominations and said: “Upon hearing the nomination today, I think it has to be the happiest moment since we’ve created Squid Game.

“The fact not just one or two leading actors were recognized, but the whole cast being nominated as the best ensemble. It brings me great joy as a director, who has cast and created the series, just being nominated.”

The series tells the story of 456 contestants who compete in mysterious games with deadly consequences for a huge financial reward. With each round based on a traditional Korean childhood game, it seems as though the money could easily be won. However, with in-fighting, psychological trauma and desperation spurring many on, numbers quickly dwindle.

It only took 17 days for the nine-part series to become Netflix’s best series debut ever, eventually totalling over 3 billion minutes streamed and reaching over 142 million households.