In the canon of impeccable British acting talent, Stephen Graham is a name that instantly springs to mind. The Merseyside-born actor has become a big name in drama thanks to roles in film and TV like ITV’s The Walk-In, Boiling Point (which is now being made into a new BBC series) and the upcoming Disney+ series A Thousand Blows, and his list of stellar performances is only growing.

If there’s a thought-provoking, gritty film or TV role to be had, Graham’s name is regularly attached to them – and for good reason. His excellent work includes Shang in the 2002 Martin Scorsese film Gangs Of New York, Al Capone in Boardwalk Empire, and Atticus in Tom Hardy’s Taboo – and for something different, his upcoming role as Mr Wormwood in Matilda The Musical may very well surprise us all. Whether you’re a dedicated lover of Graham’s performances or a new fan, here’s our snapshot of some of his best roles that should most definitely be on your radar.

Line Of Duty

Perhaps one of Graham’s most well-known recent roles has to be his role as John Corbett in series five of Line Of Duty. He was the guest lead in the fifth instalment of Jed Mercurio’s gritty hit drama and trust us when we say that this was a season packed full of unexpected twists. Not only were we introduced to Corbett (Graham) as John Clayton, a high-ranking figure in a deadly organised crime group (OCG), but we then found out he was actually an undercover police officer. He’d cut ties with his handler and seemingly gone rogue but after making contact with Steve (Martin Compston), we realised that Corbett was sitting on a mine of useful information to take down the OCG. Episode four brought Corbett’s story to an unfortunate end but if you’re a dedicated Line Of Duty fan, you’ll know that his legacy most certainly lives on.

Line Of Duty is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Boiling Point

Genuis, thought-provoking, realistic – just some of the phrases used to describe this culinary film that sees Graham take the lead role as beleaguered restaurant head chef Andy Jones. Whether you’re up-to-date with your Masterchef episodes or not, this fast-paced film is one not to be missed. Filmed in one continuous shot (which only adds to the tension, may we add), Boiling Point focuses on one particularly busy night at Jones & Sons, an upmarket restaurant in London. It seems as though Andy’s life is spinning out of control as he has to manage his staff, stay on top of orders and keep a lid on rising tensions. This all plays out while Andy also has to simultaneously battle a downgraded health and safety rating, a dramatic allergic reaction, and racism. It’s glorious chaos. Graham is also set to reprise his role as Jones in the upcoming BBC series spin-off of the multi award-winning film, which will pick up six months from where the film left off and will see sous chef Carly (Vinette Robinson) as head chef at her own restaurant. Boiling Point is available to stream on Netflix.

This Is England

This iconic 2006 film was such a hit that it went on to have multiple television sequels, which were equally as amazing. Graham stars as the violent and antagonistic Andrew “Combo” Gascoigne, a first-wave skinhead. The story centres on young skinheads in England in 1983 and illustrates how their subculture had roots in 1960s West Indian culture like ska, soul, and reggae music but went on to be influenced by far-right white nationalists. This ultimately led to divisions within the skinhead scene, something that Combo is instrumental in. The discomforting portrayal of such a character took a toll on Graham. He spoke candidly on Desert Island Discs about the way he had to dive into the character and how he lost himself “quite a bit” in doing so. He revealed he would “cry my eyes out” from doing intense scenes which brought up memories of his own racial abuse growing up in Merseyside as a mixed-race boy with a Jamaican grandfather. This Is England (the film) is available to rent and stream on Amazon Prime Video, with the series available to stream on All4.

A Thousand Blows

This upcoming Disney+ drama comes from the mind of Steven Knight, creator of Peaky Blinders and Taboo (both of which Graham has also starred in) so we know it’s going to be a good one. It will explore the dark underbelly of boxing in 1880s Victorian London and the social climate of London in the post-industrial revolution era. Graham will be playing the role of Sugar Goodson, the dangerous boxing rival at the heart of the drama, and also serving as executive producer for the new series. Deadly rivalries, boxing matches, ruminations on history and race and all set in London’s East End? Sign us up. A Thousand Blows will be available to stream on Disney+ at a date TBC.

Bodies

This upcoming Netflix series has all the makings of a totally engrossing crime thriller – and we couldn’t be more excited for it to come to our screens. Graham will be leading the cast as Elias Mannix, someone who will be a “central character to the story”, according to Netflix. The eight-part series is an adaptation of Si Spencer’s 2015 murder-mystery graphic novel, which follows four detectives in four different time periods investigating the murder of the same victim. It all kicks off when an unidentified body is discovered in Whitechapel, which then leads to a 150-year-old conspiracy being uncovered. A cast of familiar faces with Graham leading means this is one 2023 drama that’s firmly on our watchlist. Bodies will be available to stream on Netflix at a date TBC.

The Irishman

Playing a hardnosed gangster is just one of the archetypal roles that Graham is so great at. When The Irishman landed in cinemas and Netflix in 2019, it was the Mafia movie many had been waiting for. Not only is it another Martin Scorsese epic, it stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and of course, Graham. It marks the third time Graham and Scorsese have worked together. Graham stars as Anthony “Tony Pro” Provenzano, head of the Genovese crime family New Jersey faction. Not only was Graham a complete natural alongside some Hollywood heavyweights, but he even improvised a prison scene alongside Pacino that surprised the veteran actor. The Irishman is available to stream on Netflix.

Time

If you haven’t watched this Bafta award-winning prison drama, please do so immediately. It’s arguably one of the best dramas of the last year and shows the inner workings and life of prison from two different sides. A fairly simple premise, right? Well, with its captivating performances, bubbling tension and twists, Time is far from a simple show. We follow Mark Cobden (Sean Bean), a sympathy-inducing husband, teacher and father who kills a man after drink-driving. Consumed by guilt, he has to face the dark realities of prison life. The prison officer in charge, Eric McNally (Graham), has a strong moral compass and relatability that the inmates admire. The mounting tensions are – at first – between the prisoners and figuring out their life stories but soon, we’re swept up in a wave of corruption as McNally has to do what he can to save his son. Time is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Help

Dramas about Covid-19 may not seem like the kind of thing we need in our lives but this Channel 4 series is continually bestowed with praise – and for good reason. The moving drama is set in a fictional Liverpool care home and follows Sarah (Jodie Comer), a young carer who forges a real bond with Tony (Graham), a 47-year-old with Young Onset Alzheimer’s. However, the horrifying circumstances of Covid-19 throws everything into disarray and Sarah has to go to extraordinary lengths to protect those in her care. It’s the kind of watch where you’ll be left with a lump in your throat but is also one that is home to yet another powerful performance from Graham. Help is available to stream on All4.

The Virtues

Another stellar Channel 4 production under Graham’s belt, The Virtues gives new meaning to the term ‘dark drama’ as it cleverly tackles themes of repressed memory and revenge. Coming from Shane Meadows, creator of This Is England, this bold series follows Graham as Joseph, a man who is plagued by his past but can’t seem to piece together the fractured and emotional flashbacks he has. After his son moves to Australia to be with his mother, Joseph’s alcoholism rears its head and returning to Ireland to figure out the tale of his childhood, so to do memories of abuse, loss and loneliness. Upon its release in 2019, the drama received much critical acclaim and cemented Graham as a multifaceted actor who confronts some of TV’s most profound roles. This is far from a light-hearted watch but is one of the most gut-wrenching performances of Graham’s in recent years, making it an unmissable watch. The Virtues is available to stream on All4.

Little Boy Blue

This four-part ITV series explores a haunting true crime case and is written by Jeff Pope, the same person at the helm of recent hit drama The Walk-In. This 2017 series sees Graham lead the cast as Detective Superintendent Dave Kelly. When eleven-year-old schoolboy Rhys Jones is brutally shot dead, DS Kelly is charged with bringing his teenage killer to justice. While the drama was commended upon its release for shining a light on the Liverpool-based murder, the series also does an excellent job of underlining the pressures of the investigation, one that was plagued by closing ranks, gang rivalries and ‘no comment’ answers throughout. Like the reality of the case it’s based on, you watch on knowing who killed Jones but like Graham’s emotional but determined performance of DS Kelly shows, it was really about the painstaking lengths the police had to go to in order to prove it. Little Boy Blue is available to stream on ITV Hub.

