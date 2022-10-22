There were plenty of standout dramas in 2021 (Crossfire, Vigil and Line of Duty to name a few) but many of us will also remember Boiling Point, the explosive one-shot restaurant drama that gave Stephen Graham his first ever (and much deserved) Bafta-nomination for best actor.

The feature film – set in a bustling London restaurant with a head chef (played by Graham) who is spiralling out of control – was an instant hit with viewers and earned critical acclaim, including another Bafta nod for Outstanding British Film.

Well, we have good news, because the feature film is getting a five-part follow up BBC series.