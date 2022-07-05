Now that the epic second volume of Stranger Things season 4 has been released and we’re in our feelings about that character’s death (and that other character’s near-death), we’re eagerly hoovering up any breadcrumbs about what’s ahead for the Hawkins gang as they face their final adventure in the Upside Down. Having confirmed earlier in February that the fifth season of Stranger Things will be the show’s last, details on the final instalment of Netflix’s hit sci-fi show have been thin on the ground, aside from a promise from show creators Matt and Ross Duffer that the last outing would deliver new mysteries, adventures and unexpected heroes.

“Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things,” the Duffer Brothers wrote in a letter posted to Twitter. “At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but – as you’ll soon see for yourselves – we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season four will be the penultimate season; season five will be the last. “There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes. But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broken police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down. As always, we are grateful for your patience and support.”

Now, though, the Duffer brothers have teased some intriguing details about what fan can expect from the fifth and final season. During an interview with Josh Horowitz on his Happy Sad Confused podcast on 4 July, the creative duo shared that the last season of Stranger Things will have shorter episodes than the fourth season, most of which ran for nearly 80 minutes, except for season five’s last episode and the streaming series’ finale, which will be “at least two hours”. “We’re more likely to do what we did here, which is to just have a two-and-a-half-hour episode,” says Matt, before explaining why season four’s episodes were ultimately so long. “The only reason we don’t expect to be as long is because typically — or this season, if you look at it, it’s almost a two-hour ramp up before our kids really get drawn into a supernatural mystery. You get to know them, you get to see them in their lives, they’re struggling with adapting to high school and so forth. Steve’s trying to find a date, all of that.

“None of that is obviously going to be occurring in the first two episodes.”

Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson, Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, and Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair in Stranger Things

Matt went on to explain how the events of season 4 will mark a turning point for the pacing of the final season, as there are many nail-biting narrative threads that need resolution. “For the first time ever,” he continued, “we don’t wrap things up at the end of [season] 4, so it’s going to be moving. I don’t know that it’s going to be going 100 miles an hour at the start of 5, but it’s going to be moving pretty fast. Characters are already going to be in action. They’re already going to have a goal and a drive, and I think that’s going to carve out at least a couple hours and make this season feel really different.” Before you hit play on Running Up That Hill, though, the creators and showrunners of the Netflix show also revealed that the series finale will be an exception to the fast-paced nature of the fifth season. Towards the end of the conversation, the pair joked that the finale might just follow in the footsteps of the third and final instalment of The Lord Of The Rings film Return Of The King, which clocks in at three hours and 21 minutes. “I’m sure the wrap-up will be a lot longer,” Matt added. “It’s going to be Return Of The King-ish with, like, eight endings.”

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in Stranger Things

Finally, the Duffer brothers confirmed that season 5 will be set entirely in Hawkins following the globe-trotting adventures that spanned California and Russia in season 4. “We wanna go back to a lot of the things we did in season one,” Matt said. “A lot of the original groupings and pairings that we had in season one – there’s something nice about coming full circle.” An epic final outing indeed. Let the fan theories about all those extra endings commence. Stranger Things season 4 is available to stream on Netflix.