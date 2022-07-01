Launching just in time for our Netflix marathon this weekend, Spotify’s new Upside Down Playlist curates a personalised collection of 50 songs that would help you make an epic Hawkins-style getaway.

According to Spotify, “The Upside Down Playlist takes some of your favourite songs and mixes them with a handful of Stranger Things classics to create a vibe strong enough to ward off Hawkins’ most fearsome foe.”

The very first song that comes up on your playlist, however, is your saviour song, which has been cleverly identified by Spotify’s algorithm. In other words, the equivalent of Running Up That Hill that may save your life.