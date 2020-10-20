Stylist Live 2020: how to buy tickets for Stylist’s online festival
Stylist Live is back and this year it’s coming to you with our first ever virtual festival of inspiration. Book your tickets now!
After the year we’ve had we’re all in need of some inspiration. Which is why we’re bringing Stylist Live back for a weekend of virtual events helping you find calm amid the chaos and celebrating connection in a time we need it most.
Stylist Live at Home will be broadcast from London’s stunning Hoxton Holborn on 14-15 November for two days of empowering talks, practical workshops and some much-needed laughs.
Our mission this year is to help everyone stay connected, because we are all in this together. So during this year’s Stylist Live at Home we’re hoping to arm you with the knowledge to stay calm in a world that is anything but, right now. To inspire you with laughter, and to help you stay positive.
Tickets are just £15, with full access to all the weekend’s events. And if you’re quick you can get your hands on a VIP ticket for £30 which includes gifts worth over £60 and one month’s subscription to Stylist’s weekly digital edition*.
So what can you expect…
Our full line-up will be unveiled soon but read on for a preview of the weekend’s action.
Curated Shopping Experience
It wouldn’t be Stylist Live without some shopping now would it? Stylist editors have brought together some of our favourite independent brands that will be offering exclusive discounts so you can make a head start on your Christmas shopping or indulge in some retail therapy.
The Whole Body Guide to Good Mental Health
Dr Kimberley Wilson, author of How To Build a Healthy Brain, will be joining us to help you manage your own mental health with practical tips to ease anxiety. With a background in nutrition (you may recognise her as a former Great British Bake Off finalist), she’s a huge advocate of ‘you are what you eat and do’ and will be looking at how food and lifestyle affects our mental health, giving you easy daily tasks to follow to feel stronger mentally.
School of Stylist: Don’t be afraid: how not to let fear hold you back
Designed to help you thrive, School of Stylist returns with hands-on workshops to arm you with the tools to get more from your world. Brita Fernandez, Executive Director of Women for Women International and author of Fears to Fierce, hosts an interactive class focussed on recognising your fears and learning to use them to give you strength. This session will provide you with all you need to take that leap you’ve been hesitating about, and start to believe in your own power.
With lots more talks, interviews and workshops to be announced, follow Stylist Events on Instagram to stay tuned.
£1 from every ticket purchase will be donated to Women for Women International, our official charity partner.
*Please note, due to delivery restrictions VIP tickets are only available to UK residents. VIP gifts are to be redeemed online on the weekend of 14-15 November.