Suranne Jones has been named Actor of the Year at Stylist’s Remarkable Women Awards in association with bareMinerals. The actor took to the stage at The Londoner to accept her award at the ceremony (14 March), which was presented to her by fellow Vigil co-star and Line Of Duty actor Martin Compston. There’s no denying Jones’ stellar acting talents. Rising to prominence in beloved ITV soap opera Coronation Street, she has continued to wow us in a variety of different roles – all thought-provoking performances that have cemented her as one of the nation’s favourite actors – from her menacing portrayal in BBC’s Doctor Foster to Channel 4’s heart-wrenching I Am and, most recently, as DCI Amy Silva in primetime crime drama Vigil.

It should come as no surprise, then, that Jones has deservedly been recognised at Stylist’s Remarkable Women Awards in association with bareMinerals.

As well as creating and starring in Maryland, ITV’s upcoming drama all about the emotions of sisterhood and relationships, the actor has also spoken candidly about her anxiety in the most refreshing way possible. She’s an all-round talent and force to be reckoned with, and while we eagerly await the second instalment of Gentleman Jack, we can only eagerly anticipate what Jones will do next. Accepting her award, Jones told Stylist: “I made three shows during the pandemic. “I love my job – I can connect with people. It enabled me to represent women who are struggling.” She added: “I was doing that so that I could be my authentic self and to have resilience in this world.” “Hearing women come up to me and say they feel represented. That Gentleman Jack changed their lives and they were able to come out and they were able to talk about gender. I just feel so overwhelmed receiving this and I’m getting this because of shows I made during the pandemic – it means so much.”

For more on the winners and the awards check out the Remarkable Women Awards hub here.

