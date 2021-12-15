Uma Thurman is starring in a fast-paced new thriller series from Apple TV+… and we don’t have wait long before it lands on our TV screens.
When it comes to a deliciously dark drama with a star-studded cast, you can always rely on Apple TV+ to bring the goods. From a forthcoming adaptation of bestselling novel The Last Thing He Told Me, to a murder-in-paradise detective series, the streaming platform really knows how to raise a pulse on a cold winter’s night.
And with the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Octavia Spencer already at home at Apple TV+, it was only a matter of time before another huge Hollywood star joined the ranks.
Enter Oscar-nominated actor Uma Thurman, who has barely skipped a beat as she springs from her role in the Netflix supernatural drama Chambers to a new lead in Apple TV+’s upcoming thriller series, Suspicion.
Excitingly for thriller fans, Apple TV+ has today revealed a first look at the show, as well as a premiere date – and it’s so much closer than we’d hoped. Scroll ahead for everything we know so far.
What is the plot of Suspicion?
As you can tell from the show’s title, Suspicion centres upon the doubt cast upon a group of people who were in the wrong place at the wrong time when a crime occurred. Throw in the might of social media, and you have a recipe for a thriller that feels spookily current.
“When the son of a prominent American businesswoman (Thurman) is kidnapped from a New York hotel, the eye of suspicion quickly falls on four seemingly ordinary British citizens who were at the hotel on the night in question,” reads the official synopsis.
“As they find themselves in a trans-Atlantic cat and mouse race to evade the combined forces of the National Crime Agency and the FBI to prove their innocence, it becomes apparent that not everyone can be trusted. Who is really behind the mysterious abduction, and who is only guilty of being in the wrong place at the wrong time?”
Who is in the cast of Suspicion?
Uma Thurman (Kill Bill, Pulp Fiction) takes the lead in the new series, and we have to say, judging from the first look images, she certainly looks the part as a high-flying businesswoman.
The ensemble cast, meanwhile, includes Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory), Noah Emmerich (The Americans), Georgina Campbell (Black Mirror), Elyes Gabel (Scorpion), Elizabeth Henstridge (Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Tom Rhys-Harries (White Lines) and Angel Coulby (Dancing On The Edge).
The first-look images also show a glimpse of up-and-coming actor Lydia West (It’s A Sin).
Is there a release date for Suspicion?
Suspicion will make its worldwide debut with the first two episodes on 4 February 2022 on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.
Is there a trailer for Suspicion?
Not yet, but we’ll keep you posted.
Images: Apple TV+
Christobel Hastings
Christobel Hastings is Stylist's Entertainment Editor whose specialist interests include pop culture, LGBTQ+ identity and lore.