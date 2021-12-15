When it comes to a deliciously dark drama with a star-studded cast, you can always rely on Apple TV+ to bring the goods. From a forthcoming adaptation of bestselling novel The Last Thing He Told Me, to a murder-in-paradise detective series, the streaming platform really knows how to raise a pulse on a cold winter’s night. And with the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Octavia Spencer already at home at Apple TV+, it was only a matter of time before another huge Hollywood star joined the ranks. Enter Oscar-nominated actor Uma Thurman, who has barely skipped a beat as she springs from her role in the Netflix supernatural drama Chambers to a new lead in Apple TV+’s upcoming thriller series, Suspicion.

Based on the award-winning Israeli series False Flag, the fast-paced eight-episode drama centres on the kidnapping of the son of a prominent American businesswoman (played by Thurman), and the four British citizens staying at the hotel where he is abducted who become suspects. Excitingly for thriller fans, Apple TV+ has today revealed a first look at the show, as well as a premiere date – and it’s so much closer than we’d hoped. Scroll ahead for everything we know so far.

What is the plot of Suspicion?

Suspicion: Uma Thurman and Noah Emmerich star in the upcoming Apple TV+ thriller series

As you can tell from the show’s title, Suspicion centres upon the doubt cast upon a group of people who were in the wrong place at the wrong time when a crime occurred. Throw in the might of social media, and you have a recipe for a thriller that feels spookily current. “When the son of a prominent American businesswoman (Thurman) is kidnapped from a New York hotel, the eye of suspicion quickly falls on four seemingly ordinary British citizens who were at the hotel on the night in question,” reads the official synopsis.

Suspicion: Apple TV+'s new thriller series centres on the kidnapping of an American businesswoman's son

“As they find themselves in a trans-Atlantic cat and mouse race to evade the combined forces of the National Crime Agency and the FBI to prove their innocence, it becomes apparent that not everyone can be trusted. Who is really behind the mysterious abduction, and who is only guilty of being in the wrong place at the wrong time?”

Who is in the cast of Suspicion?

Suspicion: It's A Sin star Lydia West appears in the upcoming Apple TV+ thriller series

Uma Thurman (Kill Bill, Pulp Fiction) takes the lead in the new series, and we have to say, judging from the first look images, she certainly looks the part as a high-flying businesswoman. The ensemble cast, meanwhile, includes Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory), Noah Emmerich (The Americans), Georgina Campbell (Black Mirror), Elyes Gabel (Scorpion), Elizabeth Henstridge (Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Tom Rhys-Harries (White Lines) and Angel Coulby (Dancing On The Edge). The first-look images also show a glimpse of up-and-coming actor Lydia West (It’s A Sin).

Is there a release date for Suspicion?

Suspicion: Kunal Nayyar stars in the upcoming Apple TV+ thriller series

Suspicion will make its worldwide debut with the first two episodes on 4 February 2022 on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

Is there a trailer for Suspicion?

Suspicion: Tom Rhys-Harries, Kunal Nayyar, Georgina Campbell and Elizabeth Henstridge star in the upcoming Apple TV+ thriller series

Not yet, but we’ll keep you posted.