Sydney Sweeney is on a roll right now. Hot on the heels of acclaimed performances in HBO shows Euphoria and The White Lotus, which earned her not one but two Emmy nominations, the actor has sealed her status as one of Hollywood’s hottest commodities. It makes complete sense, then, that the star has just been cast as the lead in a remake of the iconic 60s movie Barbarella.

Adapted from French writer and illustrator Jean-Claude Forest’s comic book series, the original 1968 movie starred Jane Fonda as the titular space-travelling heroine from the 41st century who sets out to find and stop the evil scientist Durand Durand, whose positronic ray threatens to bring evil back into the galaxy. Although the film wasn’t a huge box office hit at the time, it has since become a cult classic and is now considered one of Fonda’s career-defining roles. It’s a big step forward for the new remake, which was first announced in 2020. Although no writer or director has yet been attached, Deadline reports that Sweeney is expected to executive produce the project, which is in the early stages of development.

In an Instagram post, the actor announced her involvement in the exciting new remake, sharing an image of original artwork from the 1968 movie along with the caption: “Time to save the universe.” The Barbarella remake is just the latest of Sweeney’s collaborations with Sony Pictures, where she’s emerging as something of a fan favourite. The actor is set to star alongside Dakota Johnson in the studio’s upcoming adaptation of Marvel’s Madame Webb, as well as producing and starring in The Registration, an adaptation of Madison Lawson’s thriller.

Jane Fonda as Barbarella in 1968

The star has also recently wrapped production on the Tony Tost film National Anthem and has partnered with Endeavor Content to produce a TV adaptation of The Players Table. We can’t wait to see Sweeney as a “five-star double-rated astronavigatrix Earth girl”. Watch this space for more details.

