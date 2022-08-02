Last month, as the 2022 Emmy nominations rolled in for the crème de la crème performances in the TV business, one moment made waves on the internet. It was of Sydney Sweeney, sitting in the passenger seat of her car, crying happy tears on the phone to her mother as she relayed the news that she’d scooped not one but two best supporting actor nominations for her roles in the hit HBO series Euphoria and The White Lotus.

After rising to prominence in The Handmaid’s Tale, Sharp Objects, and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, the talented actor has made a huge impact on the TV world in the second season of Euphoria. Now recognised as an absolute scene-stealer (who can forget Cassie Howard’s iconic bathroom meltdown?), it’s no exaggeration to say that Sweeney is one of the most sought-after young actors of her generation. But incredibly, she almost didn’t get her breakout role in Euphoria.