Dating: Talk That Talk is the new online talk show breaking down our relationship woes – and we can’t stop watching
If you’re looking for a circle of friends to discuss everything from dating to social media, then this new Prime Video talk show just might fit the bill.
Having a circle of people around you to talk to about your relationship and dating woes is key.
Whether it’s a tight-knit group of friends or a super-close relationship with your siblings, finding the people you can truly vent and open up to can be great for your own wellbeing – but there’s also another source for you to giggle, gossip and air your frustrations too.
Talk That Talk is a new online chat show which is literally the girls’ group chat come to life, as they discuss everything from dating in London, relationships, social media and so much more.
The weekly Prime video show is hosted by The Receipts Podcast’s very own Audrey Indome and stars rapper Ms Banks, former Love Island star Kaz Kamwi and influencers Wunmi Bello and Queen Mojo, as they provide 30 minutes of authentic conversation, advice and laughs with a live audience each week – and it’s truly the show we never knew we needed.
The online talk show was launched following the success of Amazon Prime’s Harlem, a single-camera comedy following four stylish and ambitious best girlfriends in Harlem, New York City, which premiered in December.
Harlem truly tapped into the issues many women face, from careers to dating and inspired the launch of Talk That Talk, which brings women together to discuss these issues that are so heavily featured on television shows and addressed on social media but rarely discussed in person.
The first episode, which premiered 17 January, saw the ladies get to the nitty-gritty of dating in the 2020s, from f*ck boys vs good boys, what they look for in a man, and whether nice guys really do finish last.
And in episode two, the show looks to delve even deeper as they discuss everything from cheating to sex-positivity.
The thing that truly makes Talk That Talk stand out is the ability to see Black British women discuss dating, sex and relationships on such a large platform, making it pretty damn revolutionary.
There aren’t many other shows that give us the platform to speak, laugh and share in this way and Talk That Talk is filling that gap while making us cackle and gasp all at the same time.
I, for sure, will be watching each week.
Talk That Talk drops every week on Prime Video’s YouTube channel.
Image: Prime Video