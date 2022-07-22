When I went to the O2 arena on Thursday night to watch the rock band Haim perform their biggest ever indoor show, I knew the night was going to be one to remember. Having closely followed the rise of the supremely talented siblings over the last decade, I had no doubt that the concert would be a career-defining moment for Alana, Este and Danielle Haim.

After an amazing warm-up by Georgia, which included her epic cover of Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill, Haim got underway. Clad in matching black bras and high-waisted leather trousers, the sisters electrified the arena with a mix of poignant acoustic ballads, infectious funk-pop and the thunderous headbangers that have become their signature sound.