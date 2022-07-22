Haim at the O2: “This is the real reason Haim and Taylor’s Swift’s surprise mash-up was so memorable”
Taylor Swift became the honourary fourth sister of Haim when she popped up for a surprise cameo at the band’s sold-out London gig. For Stylist’s entertainment editor, Christobel Hastings, the performance brought home the power of female friendship.
When I went to the O2 arena on Thursday night to watch the rock band Haim perform their biggest ever indoor show, I knew the night was going to be one to remember. Having closely followed the rise of the supremely talented siblings over the last decade, I had no doubt that the concert would be a career-defining moment for Alana, Este and Danielle Haim.
After an amazing warm-up by Georgia, which included her epic cover of Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill, Haim got underway. Clad in matching black bras and high-waisted leather trousers, the sisters electrified the arena with a mix of poignant acoustic ballads, infectious funk-pop and the thunderous headbangers that have become their signature sound.
Beyond the magic of seeing Swift unite with a truly sensationally talented rock band (the sisters sing, play multiple instruments, can bust a choreographed move and act – see Alana’s turn in Licorice Pizza for more details), the cameo brought home to me how inspiring it is to see a display of genuine solidarity between women in music.
It’s no secret that Swift counts the Haim sisters among her closest friends. Over the years, this honorary “fourth sister” has shared everything from red carpets and sleepovers, to Fourth Of July celebrations and nights out in Vegas with the band, eventually collaborating with them on the track No Body, No Crime from her 2020 album evermore.
When Alana Haim introduced Swift to the stage, the mutual love and admiration was palpable.
“Not only is this person that I’m about to bring out the most incredible singer, songwriter, producer, f***** amazing person all around, she’s one of our close friends,” she declared, as Swift walked onstage to rapturous applause.
Swift, for her part, couldn’t have been happier to support her friends on the last leg of their tour.
“When I heard my girls were playing in London at the O2, I thought, I’m going to have to see that,” she told the crowd while looking fondly at the sisters. “And it looks like there’s about 20,000 other people who also thought that,” she added, before encouraging the crowd “to sing the loudest you have sung all night” for the special mash-up.
In fact, the feelings of love and gratitude coursed throughout the entire show. Haim continually hyped Georgia for her incredible warm-up act, and told a moving story about the time they got their first chance to play the O2 a decade ago as a support act for Florence And The Machine.
These days, the phrase “women supporting women” is more a marker for yassified girlboss energy than it is one of empowerment. But seeing how Haim and Taylor Swift hold each other in high regard was genuinely very moving to witness, and reminded me of the immense and transformative power of female friendship.
Like the majority of the audience at the O2 last night, I was definitely among the screaming fans posting on social media about the epic night. In the deadpan words of Alana Haim, the show was just “f***ing cool”.
Images: Getty; courtesy of author