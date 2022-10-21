Taylor Swift Midnights review: “In a world of change, Taylor is my continuity”
- Posted by
- Chloe Laws
- Published
Midnights, Taylor Swift’s tenth album, is a stranger whose face you vaguely know. With 20 new tracks, there’s a lot to decode.
The magic of Taylor Swift is that you never know what you’ll get. She is a lyrical talent who crosses genres, who exists in a vacuum of her own talent. Midnights, her tenth album, is a stranger whose face you vaguely know. It’s got all my favourite Taylor hallmarks: pithy pop, reflective folk, revenge and love peppered throughout, but it’s got something new too. Intrusive thoughts. Those thoughts you have in the early hours, that maybe make your Notes app but rarely anywhere else. This album lets them run wild.
Every body of work Taylor produces is guaranteed to trend, break the internet and take over the charts: she’s an institution at this point. But for me, her power comes from the fact that we think we’d be her friend. She says what we’re all thinking (and often, what we’re not), and isn’t afraid to let the flawed parts of humanity sit up front.
Midnights might be her most relatable album yet, and it comes at a time where we all feel so disconnected. Politics has become farcical, the cost of living crisis means stress levels have never been higher, and we’re all healing from the fact we literally just came out of a pandemic. In a world of change, Taylor is my continuity, despite the fact she always surprises us.
The lyric “Sometimes I feel like everybody is a sexy baby” definitely wasn’t on my bingo card.
Let’s see what the internet thinks, shall we?
It’s almost like Taylor knew the UK would need her this Friday, following Liz Truss’ resignation and all the political chaos, a long album full of Swift-magic is *literally* music to my ears.
Image: Getty