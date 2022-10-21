The magic of Taylor Swift is that you never know what you’ll get. She is a lyrical talent who crosses genres, who exists in a vacuum of her own talent. Midnights, her tenth album, is a stranger whose face you vaguely know. It’s got all my favourite Taylor hallmarks: pithy pop, reflective folk, revenge and love peppered throughout, but it’s got something new too. Intrusive thoughts. Those thoughts you have in the early hours, that maybe make your Notes app but rarely anywhere else. This album lets them run wild.

Every body of work Taylor produces is guaranteed to trend, break the internet and take over the charts: she’s an institution at this point. But for me, her power comes from the fact that we think we’d be her friend. She says what we’re all thinking (and often, what we’re not), and isn’t afraid to let the flawed parts of humanity sit up front.

Midnights might be her most relatable album yet, and it comes at a time where we all feel so disconnected. Politics has become farcical, the cost of living crisis means stress levels have never been higher, and we’re all healing from the fact we literally just came out of a pandemic. In a world of change, Taylor is my continuity, despite the fact she always surprises us.