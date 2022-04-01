It’s not often that a film or TV show comes along with actors so perfectly cast that it appears as though the show was tailor-made for them. This week, it seems as though the entertainment stars have aligned, because a star-studded new remake of the French comedy Call My Agent! is coming soon to Amazon Prime – and it looks like a work of casting genius. Penned by Bafta-winning writer John Morton, the new adaptation of the hit French show, titled Ten Percent, chronicles the drama, secrets and scandal at a fictional London talent agency dealing with top British stars.

If you’re familiar with the original series, Dix Pour Cent, then you’ll know that one of the trademarks of the show is a celebrity cameo in every episode. The French version featured the likes of Monica Bellucci, Juliette Binoche and Sigourney Weaver, so fans will be excited to know the new UK adaptation has lined up an equally starry A-list roster. In what can only be described as pitch-perfect casting, the announced cameos include Helena Bonham Carter, Olivia Williams, David Oyelowo, Jessica Oyelowo, Dominic West, Emma Corrin, Kelly Macdonald, Himesh Patel, David Harewood and Clémence Poésy, all of whom will play fictionalised versions of themselves. And those are only the star appearances we do know about.

The celebrity clients are only one half of the equation, of course. You’ll spot many familiar faces playing the talent agents who must deal with the whims of their high maintenance stars, including Jack Davenport, Lydia Leonard, Maggie Steed, Prasanna Puwanarajah, Hiftu Quasem, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Rebecca Humphries, Harry Trevaldwyn, Tim McInnerny, Natasha Little, Edward Bluemel, Eleonore Arnaud and Jim Broadbent. In the new trailer for the series, we delve right into the hustle and bustle at Nightingale Hart, where the big stars are causing mayhem. We find experienced agent Jonathan (Jack Davenport) helping to hide David Oyelowo from his real-life wife Jessica in reception, Helena Bonham Carter giving everyone a shock by turning up unannounced, and Kelly Macdonald pouring a smoothie over the head of her agent Dan (Prasanna Puwanarajah).

Amazon Prime's Ten Percent stars Lydia Leonard, Prasanna Puwanarajah and Maggie Steed

We also learn that the agency is facing serious financial difficulties and must sell out to an American company to keep the business afloat, bringing further drama to a fraught office environment. In one hilarious scene, Alex (Lydia Leonard) tries to make the acquaintance of Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor by jogging alongside her through the park, only for things to go spectacularly awry when she runs straight into a tree. Elsewhere, Stella (Maggie Steed) endeavours to get in the good books of her grumpy client Dominic West. “I thought I’d say hello to my favourite client,” she beams. “Why, what happened? Did Jude Law die?” West replies. All eight episodes of Ten Percent arrive on Amazon Prime Video on 28 April 2022.