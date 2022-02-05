It seems Point Place has some new kids in town. As all of our old favourites start to make a comeback (Hocus Pocus 2 anyone?) Netflix is bringing back Fox’s classic sitcom That ‘70s Show some two decades after the original was set, featuring a brand new cast alongside some familiar faces. That ‘90s Show will once again focus on the daily lives, loves and mishaps of a group of six teenage friends living in the fictional town in Wisconsin.

The original, which ran from 1998 to 2006 and was set in 1976, launched stars including Orange Is The New Black’s Laura Preppon, Topher Grace, Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. However this new generation series will take place in set in 1995, as Leia Forman, daughter of the original show’s Eric (Grace) and Donna (Preppon), is visiting her grandparents for the summer and bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. And indeed, show favourites Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp will be reprising their roles. While other members have yet to confirm a return to the cast, there are plenty of new faces to get to know.

Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp will return as Kitty and Red Foreman, grandparents to Leia

As per The Hollywood Reporter, this new gen of teenager dreamers is made up of Gwen, the unofficial leader and Riot Grrrl, and Leia, who craves adventure while summering at her grandparent’s house. They’re joined by Jay, who is as charming as he is flirty; Nate, Gwen’s down-to-earth older brother; Ozzie, a kind heart with a sarcastic tongue who is pushing for acceptance of his gay identity; and Nikki, Nate’s girlfriend who is hiding her rebellious streak.

The original cast of That '70s Show

The original series was much loved and ran for eight seasons on Fox, featuring nice guy Eric Foreman, prudish Jackie, heartthrob Kelso, rebel Hyde, ladies man Fez and girl-next-door Donna. That ‘90s Show currently has a ten episode order on the streamer, though we don’t know yet when it will be available to watch. What we do know however, is that the new Point Place group will sure to make their mark amid the changing cultural landscape of the nineties, providing us all with plenty of style inspiration as they do it.

