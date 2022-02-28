Motherhood: a universal experience that nothing can fully prepare you for. These days, TV shows are getting increasingly honest about the realities of raising a child, which can switch from being a joy to a nightmare in one sudden temper tantrum. But what happens when you become a mother when you don’t want to be one? That’s the intriguing premise behind Sky’s new comedy horror The Baby. Starring actor and comedian Michelle De Swarte (The Duchess), the eight-episode limited series is a raw, darkly funny examination of motherhood from the perspective of a woman who unexpectedly finds herself with a baby on her hands.

The series follows 38-year-old Natasha (De Swarte) who is furious that her closest friends are all having babies. But when she is unexpectedly landed with a baby of her own, her life dramatically implodes. Controlling, manipulative but incredibly cute, the baby twists Natasha’s life into a surreal horror show. As she discovers the true extent of the baby’s deadly nature, Natasha makes increasingly desperate attempts to get rid of it. She doesn’t want a baby. But the baby definitely wants her. The series also stars Amira Ghazalla (The Rhythm Section) as Mrs Eaves, a 70-year-old enigma who has spent the last 50 years living out of her car and seems to be everywhere the baby is; and Amber Grappy as Bobbi, Natasha’s younger sister, a children’s magician who would love nothing more than to be a parent, to give love and to receive it.

There’s a talented slate of women behind the camera, too. The series is co-created by Siân Robins-Grace and Lucy Gaymer and directed by Nicole Kassell, Stacey Gregg, Faraz Shariat and Ella Jones. Siân Robins-Grace, Susan Soon He Stanton, Kara Smith, Anchuli Felicia King and Sophie Goodhart, meanwhile, have all contributed to writing the show. By the looks of the trailer, the show will put a comic spin on plenty of the complex realities of motherhood. In it, we see a baby descending from the night sky and dropping into Natasha’s open arms while she bemusedly asks: “What happens now?”

In one hilarious scene, we see Natasha having a tense stand-off with the baby, who stares calmly back at her on the sofa. “I know I’m not your mum, and you know I’m not your mum,” she says firmly. In another scene, a frazzled mother at a nursery group jokes to Natasha that she had a vision of swinging her baby’s head against the wall. Things take a sinister turn, though, when we see a playground filled with mothers who have been killed in a variety of gruesome ways, including one who has been impaled upon the railings. Meanwhile, the babies, who have presumably orchestrated their mothers’ downfall, sit meekly in the middle of the carnage. The clip ends with an older woman proposing a toast. “To mothers and the children that make them,” she says, alongside a scene of a group of parents screaming hysterically in the woods. The Baby will air on Sky Atlantic and Now later in 2022.

