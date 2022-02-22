It’s been a frustrating wait for DC fans, but at long last, the final trailer for Matt Reeves’ highly anticipated movie The Batman has landed – and it’s delivering everything we’d hoped.

Starring Twilight alum Robert Pattinson as the titular character alongside Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, the two-minute plus trailer gives us an exciting insight into the action-packed movie.

In the clip, the two characters, who are famous for their mutual attraction, display undeniable chemistry with plenty of longing glances.

The movie poster also depicts this intimacy as Batman stands behind Kyle as they both look down on the city.