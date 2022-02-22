The Batman: the trailer for Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz’s superhero movie has landed, and the chemistry is intense
The gripping new Batman trailer starring Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz teases the destruction of Gotham City – but will Batman find his way to Catwoman?
It’s been a frustrating wait for DC fans, but at long last, the final trailer for Matt Reeves’ highly anticipated movie The Batman has landed – and it’s delivering everything we’d hoped.
Starring Twilight alum Robert Pattinson as the titular character alongside Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, the two-minute plus trailer gives us an exciting insight into the action-packed movie.
In the clip, the two characters, who are famous for their mutual attraction, display undeniable chemistry with plenty of longing glances.
The movie poster also depicts this intimacy as Batman stands behind Kyle as they both look down on the city.
Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about The Batman, including a closer look at the cast, plot and trailer.
The trailer suggests we view the Bat-signal not just as a call, but a warning, as the angry superhero fights off bad guys in an intense scene.
Kyle asks Batman: “Who are you under there?” “I’m vengeance,” Batman replies.
A clue is also given as a sweeping shot shows serial killer live streams that are undeniably causing tensions to rise in the city.
But will Batman save Gotham City, unmask the culprit and bring justice to the area? There’s only one way to find out?
Watch the full trailer here:
Who stars in The Batman?
Pattinson and Kravitz are accompanied by Andy Serkis (Venom 2), who plays Alfred, Batman’s loyal butler; Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) stars as Jim Gordon, the police commissioner of Gotham City.
Paul Dano (There Will Be Blood) will star as the psychotic serial killer called the The Riddler. Batman’s fight through destruction in Gotham City is all in the effort to catch the villain.
Colin Farrell (The Gentlemen) stars as Penguin in the film, another supervillain intent on taking down Batman, but one who likes to brand himself as a “gentleman of crime”.
The movie has been praised for its amazing chemistry between Kravitz and Pattinson, and fans can see it too as Twitter praised their closeness on a magazine cover.
In a recent Entertainment Weekly interview, Kravitz, 33, and Pattinson, 35, mentioned their undeniable chemistry test together, alongside director Matt Reeves.
Kravitz said: “The chemistry was really intense.”
Director Reeves mentioned that the two stars “really connected” and that “everyone could see there was something really special between them”.
Kravitz adds that the onscreen dynamic between her and the Twilight alumnus would allow her to see “something new and very vulnerable as well as really beautiful”.
Wright told People magazine that he admired Pattinson’s vulnerability in his human guise of Bruce Wayne, but contrastingly calls Batman in the movie “fierce, ferocious, everything you would expect”.
When will The Batman be released?
The movie is expected to appear in cinemas on March 4 2022, so be sure to get tickets to see how the movie pans out.
In the meantime, you can catch up with Batman’s earlier adventures in Batman Begins on Now TV, The Dark Knight and Batman which are available on on Amazon Prime Video.
Images: Getty