The show has had a fundamental shake-up of its cast recently – lead actor Morven Christie (who played Lisa Armstrong) was replaced by Marsha Thomason’s DS Jenn Townsend – and has been praised for its character diversity.

As well as having on-screen deaf and Muslim representation at the forefront, the scenes of the recent episode’s Muslim funeral struck a chord with many, including the co-writer of the episode, Furquan Akhtar, who was proud to showcase this new style of writing.

He said in a tweet that he was “forever grateful to share this”.

The episode showed the cleansing of the body – which is standard in Islam – and the cemetery burial. As well as clothing and rituals being translated so movingly, the overall representation is stunning and, most importantly, significant for modern television.

Similarly, actor Barry Sloane (who plays Chris Fischer) noted the unique representation of religions and culture in the show, which first aired back in 2019.