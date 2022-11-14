With season 5 of Netflix’s The Crown in full swing, audiences were finally able to catch a glimpse of one of the most highly awaited plot points of the wildly successful royal drama. The relationship between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed whipped up a frenzy and was the subject of both public and media scrutiny at the time, following not only the public divorce of Charles and Diana but also her departure from the royal family. As we wait for season six, which is sure to provide a deeper dive into the unlikely couple’s past, it seems an apt time to take a look at the real backstory behind the dramatised tale and the history of the relationship that shook up Britain.

Who is Dodi Fayed? If you’ve seen episode five of the current season, you’ll already have a firm grasp on the background of Dodi Fayed and his billionaire father Mohamed Al-Fayed. The episode is dedicated to Al-Fayed’s rise in British society and documents his journey to success as he establishes a name for both himself and his son.

The real life Dodi Fayed reportedly met Diana in 1986.

Mohamed Al-Fayed was a notable figure at the time of the episode’s setting in the mid-1980s. Al-Fayed made waves after he not only purchased the famous Parisian luxury hotel The Ritz but also the iconic UK department store Harrods. With a reported net worth of around $1.87 billion (£1.6bn), Al-Fayed quickly made a reputation for himself and solidified his family name in high society. Dodi Fayed, born in Alexandria, Egypt, grew up attending some of the most prestigious schools and institutions in the world. Later, various rumours flew around regarding his relationships and included famous names such as Brooke Shields, Winona Ryder and Julia Roberts. Fayed was able to make his own name a prominent one after turning to film production, most notably acting as executive producer on Chariots Of Fire, which won four Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

When did Diana and Dodi Fayed meet? Supposedly, the pair first met years before they began any kind of romantic relationship at a polo match in 1986, where Fayed was playing as a competitor to Prince Charles. Of course, Diana was still married to Prince Charles at the time, and Dodi Fayed was later married that same year to the model Suzanne Gregard. However, both couples were destined to separate, with Dodi’s marriage to Gregard ending just eight months into their union. Diana’s marriage to Prince Charles would end shortly afterwards, following years of unhappiness and the now public knowledge of his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles. In 1997, Mohamed Al-Fayed invited Diana and the young princes Harry and William to holiday with them, where Diana and Dodi began to get to know each other and, inevitably, fall in love.

Princess Diana in St Tropez with Mohammed Al-Fayed in 1997

Later that year, a photo of Diana and Dodi locked in a passionate embrace shocked the world, and their relationship was made explosively public. Sadly, the controversial relationship was fleeting and on 31 August 1997, the pair were involved in a car accident that would claim both of their lives after their car was hounded by paparazzi in Paris. Dodi died on impact, while it’s been suggested by those on the scene that Diana was still somewhat conscious when help arrived, only to succumb to her injuries on the way to the hospital. Years later, a spokesperson for Mohamed Al-Fayed would claim that the couple were engaged at the time of the accident.

How does The Crown portray their relationship? The hit Netflix show dedicates an entire episode to the rise of the Al-Fayed legacy, including the backstory of the father-son relationship between Dodi and Mohamed. However, The Crown has been the subject of some scrutiny regarding its treatment and fictionalised depiction of true events, so it’s natural that audiences would question the show’s recreations when it comes to the Diana-Dodi coupling. There’s no better place to start than the first initial meeting. In the show, this event is taken on slightly differently, with the introduction taking place four years after the pair first encountered each other in real life. In the episode, Diana and Mohamed Al-Fayed are drawn together after she is subbed in to sit next to the businessman in place of the Queen at a polo match. Here, they are shown to get along, bonding over their mutual separation from the then monarch, and Diana is also introduced to his son. The meeting between Diana and Dodi is brief, but audiences are expected to understand the consequences of this encounter and the tragic future that is destined to follow.

Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed in The Crown

Later in the season, the story is further pushed along in the season finale, when Diana bumps into Mohamed Al-Fayed at a ballet recital and he extends an invitation for her to come and visit his yacht in Saint-Tropez over the summer. At the same time, Dodi is getting engaged. The bigger picture that we are so familiar with is beginning to form, hinting that Diana and Dodi are close to reuniting and embarking on their romance, leaving audiences on a cliffhanger. All this is an indication that season six will be a direct continuation of this pairing, where we are likely to explore the development of their intense but brief relationship and perhaps bear witness to their untimely deaths. Of course, while there are no hints as of yet as to how the upcoming season will deal with this national tragedy, we can likely expect the rest of their fictionalised romance to be adapted and moulded to better suit the narrative tale that the show has spent years spinning, just as it has done this season. Whether they will continue to play with timelines and historical structure to temper audience expectations or approach the upcoming Diana-Dodi storyline rigidly and with an emphasis on detail, we can be sure that audiences will be waiting with bated breath to see how The Crown tackles one of the world’s most controversial relationships.

The Crown season five is available to stream on Netflix.

