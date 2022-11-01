Now, Elizabeth Debicki, the actor playing Diana, Princess of Wales in the upcoming season, has responded to the criticism publicly for the first time. Speaking to Radio Times, she said: “I respect people’s points of view and I, being an actor in the show, understand the nature of what the show is.

“It was always very clear to me that one can never know what happens behind closed doors and that a writer is interpreting what may have happened.”

She continued: “Now the disclaimer is up there, we can maybe stop talking about it and move on. If that’s helpful for certain people, so be it, and now the conversation can be returned to the creative endeavour of what the show is.”