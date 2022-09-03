The Crown has *finally* cast young Prince William and Kate Middleton for season 6

The last season of The Crown will take the series from the ’90s to the early 2000s, meaning that audiences will witness some of the most important cultural events in recent history play out on screen.

While specific plot details are being kept under wraps, we can expect the show to explore the events that took place after the tragic death of Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997, as well as chart former prime minister Tony Blair’s years in power between 1997 and 2007. The season is reported to conclude in 2002 with other storylines focusing on the loss of the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret.

However, there is one storyline we have been given some, albeit scarce, detail about: the courtship of Prince William and Kate Middleton, who he would later marry in 2011.