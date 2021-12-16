Earlier this month, the news dropped that Jennifer Lawrence will be taking on the role of disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in a forthcoming Apple Original biopic, Bad Blood. Once dubbed “The Next Steve Jobs”, the Silicon Valley entrepreneur had a spectacular fall from grace after her revolutionary health technology company was infamously exposed as a scam. Before Bad Blood hits the big screen, though, we’ll get to see another award-winning Hollywood star take a turn as Holmes: Amanda Seyfried. First announced in 2019, Hulu’s upcoming TV series The Dropout is just around the corner – and today, we have a first look at Seyfried sporting the signature black turtleneck.

The Dropout: Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes and Naveen Andrews as Sunny Balwani

Based on the ABC News podcast of the same name, The Dropout was first announced as a TV series back in 2019. Back then, Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon was attached to play the lead role, but she exited the project earlier this year, and was replaced by Seyfried. According to Hulu’s official description, the show follows “an unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong. How did the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire lose it all in the blink of an eye?”

Parts of the scandal, of course, have already been well-documented in the press. Once considered the youngest self-made female billionaire, Holmes’ company claimed to accurately perform dozens of tests using just a drop of blood. But after reports surfaced that the finger-prick technology might be fraudulent, Holmes’ company and reputation came crashing down. At present, she’s standing trial on numerous charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud; and if convicted, she faces up to 20 years in federal prison. In the four new images from the show, we see Seyfried donning Holmes’ instantly recognisable uniform: red lipstick, messy updo, and the all-black ensemble that she was known to wear while working at Theranos. Other images show Naveen Andrews (Lost) as Sunny Balwani, the former president and chief operating officer of Theranos, working alongside Holmes.

The Dropout: Amanda Seyfried stars as Elizabeth Holmes

We don’t have long to wait to see Seyfried in action, either. The first three episodes of the series will be available to stream on Hulu on 3 March 2022, with additional episodes premiering weekly afterwards. We can’t wait to see how Seyfried fares with Holmes’ baritone.