While February might be the month of love and romance, you’d be foolish to think Amazon’s upcoming thriller The End of Getting Lost is any kind of fairytale. Yes, it might feature Margaret Qualley and Paul Mescal playing a loved-up couple honeymooning across Europe, but trust us, there’s something much darker bubbling beneath the surface. And it’s unlikely to make for a happily ever after.

Set in 1990s Europe, the story follows a young married couple, Gina (Qualley) and Duncan (Mescal), on what Duncan claims is their honeymoon, but after Gina suffers a mysterious accident, the story begins to toggle between past and present – and POV between husband and wife – to uncover a portrait of love’s power and dangers. As the two hop borders across Europe, their former lives threaten to catch up with them while the truth grows more elusive. A deliciously dark romance set to the backdrop of Europe’s most beautiful cities, completed with the nostalgia of a nineties aesthetic? Count us in.

Paul Mescal in BBC's Normal People

After receiving acclaim for their respective roles as surly but sensitive Connell Waldron in the BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People and struggling mother Alex in gritty Netflix drama Maid, Mescal and Qualley are two of Hollywood’s biggest rising stars. We’re already looking forward to seeing their murky, lusting relationship play out as the story twists and turns, and Gina and Duncan put their vow ‘til death do us part’ to the ultimate test.

Margaret Qualley in Netflix's Maid

The End of Getting Lost will be directed by acclaimed Mustang filmmaker Deniz Gamze Ergüven will direct the feature, and adapted for the screen by author Robin Kirman. What’s more, Dakota Johnson is set to produce with Ro Donnelly via their TeaTime Pictures banner. Filming has yet to begin on the feature, so we may have to wait a while for it to hit our screens. But going on what we already know about the cryptic project, it will be one worth waiting for.

