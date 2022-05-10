Killing Eve may have only just come to a thrilling end, but Jodie Comer is already preparing for another stirring role. After playing assassin Villanelle for four seasons, the talented Comer will portray a mother struggling amid a global crisis in the upcoming film The End We Start From. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the dystopian script will be written by Alice Birch (Normal People, Succession) and adapted from the 2017 novel by Megan Hunter. The novel, which received critical acclaim, is set around an environmental crisis leaving London submerged by flood waters, and a young family torn apart in the chaos.

“In the midst of a mysterious environmental crisis, as London is submerged below flood waters, a woman gives birth to her first child,” the book’s synopsis reads. “Days later, the family are forced to leave their home in search of safety. As they move from place to place, shelter to shelter, their journey traces both fear and wonder as the baby’s small fists grasp at the things he sees, as he grows and stretches, thriving and content against all the odds.” As a woman and her newborn try and find their way home, the profound novelty of motherhood is brought into sharp focus in an intimate and poetic portrayal of family survival and hope.

Comer picked up yet another BAFTA for Leading Actress in the 2022 ceremony

Comer is fresh from a Leading Actress win at the 2022 BAFTAs, but this project’s star power isn’t just from the cast. The End We Start From is being developed by none other than Benedict Cumberbatch’s SunnyMarch, Hera Pictures, Anton and BBC Film.

Benedict Cumberbatch’s SunnyMarch films is behind the project

It’s not yet clear if Cumberbatch himself, on the back of his Oscar-nominated performance in The Power Of The Dog, will appear, but we can only hope that we’ll get to see two British acting greats share the same screen. Cumberbatch and Comer will, however, team up to executive produce the project. Production is set for August 2022, so we can expect more details, including full casting announcements, very soon. Watch this space.

