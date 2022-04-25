Scammers, grifters, fraudsters and more: there’s no doubt that con artists are enjoying a cultural moment in the world of entertainment right now. From Inventing Anna and The Dropout to The Tinder Swindler, it seems we can’t get enough of TV series, films, podcasts and books inspired by stories of extraordinary real life deceit, as well as the famous, fascinating and predatory antiheroes who have inflicted chaos upon their unsuspecting victims. What’s really so compelling, of course, is the lies that lead us to believe that we truly know someone and have the power to completely upend a world when the truth comes to light. It’s something that we’ve all experienced at one point or another in our own lives, albeit on a scale that’s usually far less serious than those making headlines in the true crime genre right now.

Fans of a trickster tale will be delighted to know, then, that a new series is coming soon in the form of the BBC’s dark new thriller The Following Events Are Based On A Pack Of Lies. Penned by sibling writing duo Penelope and Ginny Skinner, it tells the story of two very different women (Alice Newman and Cheryl Harker) and a conman (Dr Rob Chance) who become trapped in a tangled triangle of complexly layered half-truths and lies of epic proportions. “Cheryl is a bestselling fantasy fiction author who, recently bereaved, now lives alone with her poodle, Goblin,” reads the official synopsis. “Alice is a formidable PA, a mother and a lifelong Madonna fan. Rob is an eccentric and celebrated ecopreneur (allegedly). Three apparent strangers with nothing in common… except Rob’s dupes, deceptions and delusions.”

The Following Events Are Based On A Pack Of Lies: Marianne Jean-Baptiste will star as Cheryl in the new BBC thriller

Described as “a story about lies and artifice, about our weakness for self-deception, and about the rapid ascent of the modern fraudster,” the series will ask three key questions: “Why do ‘respectable’ psychopaths rise to the top? Why does a posh man in a suit still seem so plausible next to a working-class mum in a pink cape? And if you can’t beat them, is joining them really so bad?” The series also looks to explore the “unexpected friendship between two very different women and the power they’ll discover when they raise their voices in joyous rage.” “As they finally find the courage and self-belief to take charge,” the synopsis continues, “the con is on to try and take a predator down.”

The Following Events Are Based On A Pack Of Lies: Alistair Petrie will star as conman Dr Rob Chance

If that synopsis has already got your brain whirring, you’ll no doubt be intrigued by the cast of the new thriller. Marianne Jean-Baptiste (In Fabric, Boxing Day), Alistair Petrie (Sex Education, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Night Manager) and Rebekah Staton (Raised By Wolves, Home) lead the cast as Cheryl, Rob and Alice respectively. Romola Garai (The Hour, Emma, Atonement), meanwhile, plays Juno Fish, Alice’s boss and a prominent designer who is famous for her unique brand of idiosyncratic floral patterns and products. Joining the trio are Derek Jacobi (Last Tango In Halifax, The Crown, Gladiator), who plays Sir Ralph Unwin, someone that may or may not be being scammed by Rob, and Julian Barratt (The Mighty Boosh, Mindhorn, Nathan Barley) who plays Alice’s painfully predictable, deeply kind, magician husband Benjy. Elsewhere, Karl Johnson (Hot Fuzz, Lark Rise To Candleford) plays Bill, Alice’s father and confidant, and Ellie Haddington (Enola Holmes, Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them) plays Diane, Alice’s long suffering, insufferable mother.

The Following Events Are Based On A Pack Of Lies: Rebekah Staton will star as Alice

“We couldn’t be more delighted that, thanks to Sister’s expert support and encouragement, this project has attracted such a talented group of collaborators to bring it to fruition,” said creators Penelope and Ginny Skinner in a statement. “With Robbie McKillop and Nicole Charles’ insightful and creative direction along with an absolute dream cast, including stars like Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Rebekah Staton and Alistair Petrie, we are hugely proud that this show has found a home at the BBC.” Jo McClellan, commissioning editor of BBC Drama, added: “The BBC are thrilled to begin production on The Following Events Are Based On A Pack Of Lies with this fantastic cast and the brilliant Sister production team. “Penny and Ginny have written an incredibly fun show which highlights how susceptible we all are to the modern fraudster, how they are everywhere and hiding in plain sight.” There’s no word on a release date just yet, but the BBC has announced that production is underway on the new series. We’ll keep you posted as more details emerge.