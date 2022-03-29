It’s hard not to get excited about a Full Monty reunion. The original film has everything you need for a full dose of childhood nostalgia – those awful shaggy ‘90s haircuts, a delightfully retro soundtrack, and, of course, buckets of good, old-school British humour.

What do we know about the new The Full Monty series so far?

The new sequel to The Full Monty is bringing back many members of the original production team, such as Simon Beaufoy, the original film’s screenwriter and Uberto Pasolini, the original producer. Stage and screenwriter Alice Nutter has been brought on board as co-writer.

While the original film was directed by Peter Cattaneo, the new series will feature Andrew Chaplin (Alma’s Not Normal) and Catherine Morshead (No Offence, Downton Abbey) in the director’s chairs.

Production on the new series began in Sheffield and Manchester on 28 March.