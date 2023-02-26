Stand-ins, CGI and intimacy co-ordinators: what’s the future of the sex scene?

O’Brien’s work involves “talking [performers] through” an intimate or challenging scene, “rehearsing and then supporting on set”. That might mean having a discussion about what an actor is or isn’t prepared to do in a sex scene. “What’s great is that then, through this process, an actor is able to call their boundaries to say, ‘I’m happy with this, I’m not happy with this’,” O’Brien says. “Then the choreography can be created.”

Boundaries come up again and again, whether those are lines within a scene that shouldn’t be crossed, or boundaries that a performer can impose at the end of the day when filming comes to an end. Safe Sets co-founder Kate Lush, who has worked on shows like Raised By Wolves, Brave New World and 1923, says she often considers how actors can “book-end the experience and enter into the space of play [for the scene], then step out of it at the end”.

Increasingly, the support offered by intimacy coordinators extends not just to cast but to crew. Below-the-line workers, O’Brien points out, often won’t have read a script in advance, but if a scene deals with difficult subject matter, “anybody… might find that image or those sounds, even, disturbing”.

In light of the work of professionals like Lush and O’Brien, comments like Badgley’s make more sense. The actor isn’t calling for an outright ban on screen sex; he’s simply opening up about what works for him and his wife. O’Brien recalls a similar example from a recent production, collaborating with a married actor who laid out his “main stipulations” about where he would and wouldn’t feel safe to touch his scene partner (and be touched in turn). “You can still have all the intimate content that you want, and still have the imprints of the right storytelling, but still clearly choreographing, respecting everybody’s desires.”

These discussions are increasingly common, Lush says. She shares an anecdote from one recent project, the third season of a TV show. After the stars told her they were “over” sex scenes, she had a frank conversation with the showrunners. The gist? “Unless you can really justify why they’re in there in terms of storytelling, [the actors] don’t want to do them.” When she looked at the finished scripts, “I’d say about 50% of the scenes that were there in the beginning were removed or modified or just reconsidered, relative to actor comfort”. The fact that actors now feel able to have a potentially awkward chat, both she and O’Brien agree, is a step forward for the sex scene – and so is the fact that bosses are taking these comments seriously.

From this angle, a reduction in sex scenes isn’t a bad thing – not if the scenes we do get are better crafted, and the people involved feel empowered by their work. Consider it a quality over quantity approach, one that makes us viewers more ethical consumers. A sex scene carefully choregraphed by an intimacy coordinator, too, can spark vital conversations off-screen: think of how Marianne and Connell’s first time in Normal People got people talking about enthusiastic consent, or any number of Sex Education’s spin-off plotlines. And, of course, sex scenes can simply provide the heat that drives a story – and there’s nothing shameful about that. Think of the recent adaptation of Lady Chatterley’s Lover, or a show like Industry, where the charged intimate scenes become part of the exploration of power dynamics.

As for the brave new world of CGI snogging? O’Brien says her job is to support an actor to develop a character, and a connection with others, that’s “full of desire, yearning, love, lust. I don’t believe a CGI kiss can do that… If you want to have something that’s going to hit you into the gut and be literally heartfelt, you can’t get away from human, brilliant actors.”

For her, sex scenes are not about projecting a glossy, perfect image, but “opening out the authenticity and the reality of who we are in our intimate lives… [so] we can make better intimate scenes and tell more real storytelling”. The future of the sex scene, it seems, is in safe hands.

Images: Netflix