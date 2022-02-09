Eight years ago, a shocking crime that took place in a small town in Massachusetts made news headlines around the world. It involved a 17-year-old woman named Michelle Carter, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter after sending a slew of text messages encouraging a young man to take his own life. Now, the true story of the “texting-suicide” case is being adapted into an eight-episode Hulu series. Based on the Esquire article of the same name by Jesse Barron, The Girl From Plainville will explore Carter’s relationship with Conrad “Coco” Roy III, the events that led to his death and, later, her controversial conviction.

With a first look at the cast, a new trailer and a release date for the series this spring, the show has already become one of the most hotly anticipated true crime releases this year. Read ahead for everything we know so far.

What is the plot of The Girl From Plainville?

The Girl From Plainville: Elle Fanning stars as Michelle Carter

The Girl From Plainville is inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter’s unprecedented “texting-suicide” case. Based on the Esquire article of the same name by Jesse Baron, the series explores Carter’s personal relationship with Conrad “Coco” Roy III, a young man who lived less than an hour away from her in the suburbs of Boston. The show chronicles the events leading up to his tragic death, in which the teenager committed suicide by poisoning himself with carbon monoxide fumes from his truck in a K-Mart parking lot. The series also examines Carter’s controversial conviction for involuntary manslaughter. During a highly scrutinised trial for homicide in 2017, Carter’s text conversations with Conrad Roy III were used by prosecutors to support the stance that Michelle had driven him to take his own life. The case revealed how the judicial system is ill-equipped to deal with modern crimes such as encouragement to commit suicide.

Who is in the cast of The Girl From Plainville?

The Girl From Plainville: Elle Fanning as Michelle Carter

The Girl From Plainville already boasts an intriguing lineup. Elle Fanning (The Great) will be embodying Michelle Carter, while Colton Ryan stars opposite as Conrad “Coco” Roy III. Joining them in the series are Chloë Sevigny (Big Love) as Lynn Roy, Cara Buono (Stranger Things) as Gail Carter, Kai Lennox (Green Room) as David Carter, Norbert Leo Butz (Bloodline) as Conrad Roy (the victim’s father), and Michael Mosley (Ozark) as Joseph Cataldo.

Is there a trailer for The Girl From Plainville?

In a new teaser trailer released by Hulu, Fanning transforms into Carter with dark brown eyebrows and straight blonde hair. “Conrad’s dead,” she announces tearfully to her confused parents, while they attempt to understand why their daughter is upset. The teaser also highlights the fact there were thousands of text exchanges between Carter and Conrad leading up to his death, while a woman asks what motive Carter could possibly have for repeatedly telling Conrad to kill himself. “You don’t get it,” Carter says ominously. “This is our love story.”

Is there a release date for The Girl From Plainville?

The first three episodes of The Girl from Plainville premiere on Hulu on 29 March 2022. After that, a new episode will drop weekly on the platform for the following five weeks.