CH: Take us back in time to when you were working at Somerset Medical Centre. Is it true to say that you had a close friendship with Charles Cullen?

AL: It absolutely was. And not only did we share the secret of my illness, he was one of the only people who did know that I was very sick. But also, we both had two daughters; we both had ex relationships that had gone very badly. And so we bonded in that way, that we could talk about our personal lives. And also there’s a lot of trauma bonding. When you’re at the bedside, and you’re doing things to save people’s lives, you become bonded the same way that soldiers become bonded.

CH: Tell me about the time that the detectives first approached you about Cullen. Were they the first people to raise the idea that he was involved in the patient deaths? Or did you have suspicions about him?

AL: I would love to say that I had suspicions about him. I would love to say that it played out the way that it did in the movie, but it didn’t in real life. I understand why they did it the way that they did in the movie, because the way it did actually occur, it was so much more complicated, and you only have two hours to make this complicated story. But no, I didn’t. Everyone knew that something was happening. Charlie had already been fired. So in the movie, it’s very different. I was still working with him. I knew. And I’m glad they played it that way. Because then it brings up other conversations, because I wish I had known earlier. So I kind of get to live vicariously through this.