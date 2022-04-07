What happens when you unite three of Hollywood’s freshest talents in one dark and unruly film? Well, we’re set to find out in The Governesses, the upcoming drama from famed indie film studio A24. The Governesses, based on Anne Serre’s novel of the same name, will see Lily-Rose Depp, Hoyeon and Renate Reinsve star as a trio of tutors who upend the household they work in and the minds of the boys in their care. Part fairytale, part sexual drama, the result has the trio igniting the imaginations of the bohemian couple who employ them and abandoning their charges for erotic adventures.

The Governesses will be directed by Joe Talbot from a screenplay written with poet Olivia Gatwood, with shooting of the film set to begin in Spain shortly. While plot details have yet to be fully revealed, a a review of the 1992 novel, translated from its original French, The London Magazine called it: “not just an expression of female sexuality, but a healthy exploration of lust and desire from all perspectives.” “The transgressive fantasy perfectly appeases our growing desire to liberate female sexuality from its status as a taboo and unspoken topic,” it continued. “ It acts as a rebellion against male domination over female desire, with the governesses’ sexual encounters with men resembling a predator stalking its prey, and strips traditional patriarchal ideology of its power by placing these wild women into the world of the aristocracy.”

It’s not yet apparent how, if at all, the adaptation will stray from the original text, what we do know is that there’s some serious star power at the helm of it. Depp is a two-time César Award nominee who will next star alongside The Weeknd and more in the HBO series The Idol, also from A24 Television. Hoyeon won a SAG Award and other accolades for her turn as Kang Sae-byeok on Netflix’s smash survival drama Squid Game, which was the model’s acting debut.

Hoyeon wins Female Actor in a Drama Series for 'Squid Game' during the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

Reinsve also recently netted Cannes’ Best Actress Award and a BAFTA Award nomination for her breakout turn as Julie in Joachim Trier’s romantic drama The Worst Person in the World, which landed Oscar nominations for both Best International Feature Film and Best Original Screenplay.

Renate Reinsve wins the Best Actress Award at Cannes Film Festival

With so much acting talent, we’re sure that The Governesses is going to be one to look out for. We’ll be sure to keep you updated of any casting announcements, plot developments and potential release dates.

