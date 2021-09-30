Netflix is making cowboys cool. After the success of The Power Of The Dog, which received a four-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival, the streamer has released an epic trailer for The Harder They Fall, its latest star-studded foray into the Wild West. Directed by Jeymes Samuel and produced by none other than Jay-Z, whose music provides the film’s soundtrack, The Harder They Fall isn’t anything like the dusty old-style westerns we’re used to.

You may also like The 17 very best Western films and TV shows streaming now

What is the plot of The Harder They Fall?

The premise is a classic face-off between two fearless groups of cowboys and cowgirls. Gunning for revenge, outlaw Nat Love saddles up with his gang to take down enemy Rufus Buck, a ruthless crime boss who just got sprung from prison. According to the film’s official synopsis: “When outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) is being released from prison, he rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge. Those riding with him in this assured, righteously new school Western include his former love Stagecoach Mary and his right and left hand men. Rufus Buck has his own fearsome crew, including “Treacherous” Trudy Smith (played by Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield), and they are not a group that knows how to lose.” And if the action-packed trailer is anything to go by, the showdown is going to be epic.

Idris Elba in The Harder They Fall

You may also like Netflix in October 2021: the best new films and TV shows streaming this autumn

Watch the trailer for The Harder They Fall:

The trailer teases all the lawless gun-slinging, bar brawling and desert fighting we love to see to the beat of new music from Jay Z and Kid Cudi. “A new day is dawning,” King’s straight-talking cowgirl “Treacherous” Trudy Smith declares in the height of the trailer’s action, and we’ve certainly never seen a western that looks quite this good. Well played, Netflix.

You may also like The Power Of The Dog: watch the trailer for Benedict Cumberbatch’s new Netflix period drama

Who stars in The Harder They Fall?

The flick boasts a seriously impressive and all-Black lead cast. Alongside Elba, Majors and King, LaKeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, RJ Cyler and Edi Gathegi all take roles as part of the fearsome Wild West gangs.

The cast of The Harder They Fall

When will The Harder They Fall be available to watch?

The Harder They Fall premieres in cinemas on 6 October and will be released to Netflix in early November.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy