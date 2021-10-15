The Idol: The Weeknd’s dark, sexy HBO drama about the LA underworld has us very intrigued
HBO’s new series The Idol, created by The Weeknd and Euphoria’s Sam Levinson is the darkly delicious drama we didn’t know we needed. Here’s everything we know so far.
The musician-to-actor pipeline is a well known one. From Beyoncé to Lady Gaga in House of Gucci, and Rihanna to Harry Styles (who’s new film project Don’t Worry Darling we can’t wait for), it’s a natural career move for singers who already bring the drama to their videos and performances to snap up roles in Hollywood productions.
Now, Blinding Lights singer The Weeknd is the latest star to join the pack, making his own mark on screen in an exciting new project titled The Idol for HBO.
Having previously tried his hand at acting alongside Adam Sandler and Idina Menzel in gritty crime drama Uncut Gems, and with a flair for emotive storytelling music, The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, seems a stellar fit for his own limited series – and he’s got none other than Euphoria creator Sam Levinson on board to help.
According to Deadline, The Weeknd will co-create the project with Levinson and his own longtime creative producer and screenwriter Reza Fahim.
What is the plot of The Idol?
The storyline for The Idol centres on a female pop singer who falls in love with a mysterious and enigmatic Los Angeles nightlife guru. As it turns out, the nightlife guru (most likely to be played by Tesfaye himself) also heads up a secretive cult in his spare time.
Further plot details are sparse, but it’s certainly an intriguing premise. Known for his moody, dark aesthetic, much of The Weeknd’s music references sex and drug-fueled encounters, so it’s not hard to imagine the dusky, sexy vibe that the show could take on, especially considering the influence from coming-of-age drama Euphoria.
And what’s more, model and actress Lily-Rose Depp has signed on to co-star, presumably as the young starlet.
Who else will star in The Idol?
The Weeknd and Depp are the only announced cast members at this moment, but with so many industry connections between them, who knows which famous faces could appear.
When will The Idol be available to watch?
The show is still in pre-production, which unfortunately means there’s a while to wait yet. But it’s likely to stream on HBO Max and we’ll keep you up to date with any new announcements.
Images: Getty