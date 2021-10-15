The musician-to-actor pipeline is a well known one. From Beyoncé to Lady Gaga in House of Gucci, and Rihanna to Harry Styles (who’s new film project Don’t Worry Darling we can’t wait for), it’s a natural career move for singers who already bring the drama to their videos and performances to snap up roles in Hollywood productions.

Now, Blinding Lights singer The Weeknd is the latest star to join the pack, making his own mark on screen in an exciting new project titled The Idol for HBO.