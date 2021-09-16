Jodie Turner-Smith and Succession veteran Brian Cox are teaming up on political drama The Independent, to make us question everything we thought we knew about democracy.
It’s even more good news for Succession fans. Not only does season three of the high-drama series finally have a release date, the show’s Golden Globe and Emmy-winning patriarch Brian Cox will be starring alongside Queen & Slim’s Jodie Turner-Smith in a new pulse-raising political thriller, The Independent.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, set in the final weeks of the most consequential presidential election in history, The Independent follows an idealistic young journalist (Turner-Smith) who teams up with her idol (Cox) to uncover a conspiracy that places the fate of the election, and the country, in their hands.
It’s certainly a storyline that hits close to home.
The film is set to be helmed by Emmy-nominated director Amy Rice, the mind behind HBO’s By The People: The Election Of Barack Obama and upcoming doc Broadway Rising. The Black List script will be penned by Evan Parter.
While further details are vague, what we do know is that this is a duo we can’t wait to see team up. Cox’s portrayal of media mogul Logan Roy has earned him and the cast of Succession multiple awards, while Turner-Smith has made a name for herself in a number of breakout roles, including her portrayal of Henry VIII’s most notorious wife in drama series Anne Boleyn.
With such a solid leading cast, we’re sure The Independent will come hot on the heels of the likes of Homeland, Zero Dark Thirty and Oscar-winning Argo, forcing us to question the realities and corruptions of the world we live in.
The sad news is that it hasn’t yet begun pre-production, so we’ll have to wait a while for the film’s release. As more details and castings are announced, we’ll be sure to let you know.
Images: Getty