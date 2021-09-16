You may also like Thrillers on Netflix: 21 epic thriller films guaranteed to get your pulse racing

According to The Hollywood Reporter, set in the final weeks of the most consequential presidential election in history, The Independent follows an idealistic young journalist (Turner-Smith) who teams up with her idol (Cox) to uncover a conspiracy that places the fate of the election, and the country, in their hands. It’s certainly a storyline that hits close to home.

You may also like Queen & Slim review: Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith shine in this rich tale of a couple on the run

Succession's Brian Cox will star opposite Turner-Smith

The film is set to be helmed by Emmy-nominated director Amy Rice, the mind behind HBO’s By The People: The Election Of Barack Obama and upcoming doc Broadway Rising. The Black List script will be penned by Evan Parter. While further details are vague, what we do know is that this is a duo we can’t wait to see team up. Cox’s portrayal of media mogul Logan Roy has earned him and the cast of Succession multiple awards, while Turner-Smith has made a name for herself in a number of breakout roles, including her portrayal of Henry VIII’s most notorious wife in drama series Anne Boleyn.

You may also like Anne Boleyn: watch the trailer for Jodie Turner-Smith's epic royal role

With such a solid leading cast, we’re sure The Independent will come hot on the heels of the likes of Homeland, Zero Dark Thirty and Oscar-winning Argo, forcing us to question the realities and corruptions of the world we live in. The sad news is that it hasn’t yet begun pre-production, so we’ll have to wait a while for the film’s release. As more details and castings are announced, we’ll be sure to let you know.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy