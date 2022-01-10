From Netflix’s French heist series Lupin to Spain’s global hit crime drama Money Heist, we’re living in a golden era of foreign language programmes. Great stories, after all, don’t just come in the English language; and with the phenomenon of the critically acclaimed South Korean drama Squid Game last year, which became the most-devoured Netflix series ever after hitting 111 million views less than a month after its premiere, there no doubt that the cultural crossover is here to stay. Yes, our appetite for multi-linguistic media shows no sign of slowing, and according to Netflix’s head of global TV Bela Bajaria, non-English language viewing on Netflix has seen an increase of 71% since 2018 – a rate which only looks set to rise in 2022. As Parasite director Boon Joon-ho said himself at the 2020 Globes Globes: “Once you overcome the one-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films.”

This month, Netflix is expanding their catalogue of brilliant stories from around the world with high-octane thriller The Journalist. With a tenacious female protagonist, universal themes and a unique insight into Japanese culture, the series looks set to hit big on the platform. Here’s everything we know about the show, which launches this week on Netflix.

What is the plot of The Journalist?

The Journalist

Adapted from the 2019 hit theatrical feature film of the same name, The Journalist follows a determined reporter as she works to expose political crimes and scandals in modern Japanese society.

“In this new series, The Journalist stars Ryoko Yonekura (Doctor X, Legal V) playing the protagonist Anna Matsuda, a Toto Newspaper reporter known as the ‘maverick of news media,’ who strives to expose issues in modern Japanese society,” reads the official synopsis. Michihito Fujii, the director of the original film, is also directing the series.

Is there a trailer for The Journalist?

Yes, and it’s guaranteed to get hearts racing. The fast-paced clip shows the lead character, Anna Matsuda, embark on her major investigation into political corruption. “This incident,” she begins, “If it stays buried, there’s no problem.” We then see her at a news conference posing a question to a press secretary. “Considering the situation, it can be assumed that there was clearly a person of influence involved,” she declares to a room of shocked reporters. “Perhaps from the prime minister’s office?” We also see Matsuda declaring that she intends to tell the world about the scandal, and that she’ll continue fighting even if she’s alone.

When is the release date of The Journalist?

All 10 episodes of The Journalist will be available to stream on Netflix on 13 January.