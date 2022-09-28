Sky Original’s Chernobyl was the talk of 2019, and has since been voted one of the “greatest TV shows of all time”. So you can imagine how excited we are that the show’s creator, Craig Mazin, has joined forces with HBO for another show, this time adapting post-apocalyptic horror The Last Of Us. Here’s everything we know so far. What’s the plot of The Last of Us? If you’re an avid gamer like I am, then you will already know a lot about Naughty Dog’s The Last Of Us. For those who aren’t, though, the award-winning horror game – as heart-breaking as it is terrifying – is set in the USA of a not-too-distant future.

In the game, you play Joel, a hard-as-nails smuggler tasked with escorting teenager Ellie to a rebel safe house outside the quarantine zone. Unfortunately, there’s a horde of infected zombies in the way – and half of them don’t even need to see you to attack. Just like bats, or the monsters in A Quiet Place, they work on sound alone, which means that you need to listen out for their tell-tale clicking noises and stay well clear. Is The Last Of Us based on a true story? The fungus that causes the fictional zombie outbreak is based on an actual, real parasitic infection known as cordyceps, which – much as we see in The Last Of Us – infests and grows within a host until fungal growths erupt from the body, driving them slowly mad in the process.

Is there a trailer for The Last Of Us? Yes! We finally have a teaser for what is likely to be one of the hit shows for 2023. Set across an eerie mix of Hank Williams’ Alone And Forsaken, the trailer gives everything one could expect from a zombie-laden horror series and more. Graffiti-covered and dilapidated streets are the grim first images we see of our setting, before we are introduced to Pedro Pascal’s Joel, who appears alone and desolate. Lightning cracks across fallen skyscrapers and skeletal remains of bodies are scattered across landscapes, hinting at not only the haunting post-apocalyptic world in which the series takes place, but might also indicate the violence and harshness of the fictional world. We also get our first real look at Bella Ramsey’s Ellie, as well as plenty of zombie action – with clicking and creaking spectres that walk undead throughout the trailer. Destruction and distrust are the essence behind clips of Joel encountering zombies, explosions, and other humans that pose the question: who is friend and who is foe? Although the trailer doesn’t give much away by way of full scenes or clips, it does serve as a sombre montage of what is to come for these characters in an unforgiving story.

Who will star in The Last Of Us? Honestly? This cast is bursting with talented heavy-hitters. Pedro Pascal is taking on the lead role of Joel, with fellow Game of Thrones alumni Bella Ramsey completing the famous pair in the role of Ellie. In the supporting cast, expect to see Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation), Gabriel Luna (Agents of Shield), Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus), and Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), as well as Storm Reid (Euphoria) also battling their way through zombie-terrain.

The Last Of Us: The Mandalorian and Game Of Thrones star Pedro Pascal will play Joel.

Who’s behind The Last Of Us TV series? Mazin – who won two Primetime Emmy Awards for his work on Chernobyl – is directing this new HBO adaptation. He has also teamed up with the writer and creative director of The Last of Us game, Neil Druckmann, to write and executive produce the series. Carolyn Strauss is also executive producer along with Evan Wells, president of Naughty Dog, the Santa Monica-based developer of the game. The project is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television in association with PlayStation Productions. It will be the first television series from PlayStation Productions.

What are people saying about The Last Of Us? Within 48 hours, the trailer has received just over 15 million views on the official @TheLastofUsHBO Twitter post. That’s a lot of people who have been waiting with bated breath for a first glimpse at Joel and Ellie. With such a successful game and devoted fanbase, there are bound to be a few mixed reactions. But generally, audiences are looking excited for the show’s release next year and seem to be thrilled by what the trailer unveils. Essentially: in Mazin we trust.

Naturally, the cast have good things to say, too.

How many times have we watched the trailer? Probably far too many at this point.

When will The Last Of Us be available to watch?

There’s no official release date yet, but it’s looking like the series will be available on HBO Max in early 2023. Stay tuned for more updates!

