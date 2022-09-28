When she’s not executive producing $100m-grossing films and signing new Netflix content deals, Jennifer Lopez is kicking ass and taking names as a retired killer with guns of steel. Now, a new teaser released by streaming giant Netflix gives us a first look at the exciting new project for the iconic superstar, and our interest in the parent-driven thriller is at an all-time high. On the surface, The Mother looks to be a fast-paced non-stop adrenaline ride – as well as an exploration of what it means to be a mother and the maternal obligation to protect and battle for a child. Although details are still mostly under wraps, the teaser gives us an insight into what we can expect from Lopez’s latest creative endeavour.

What is the plot of The Mother? Following in the footsteps of John Wick and Taken, The Mother follows an ex-assassin in hiding (Lopez), who comes out from a life of solitude in her snowy mountain retreat to protect her now at-risk daughter, who she abandoned years before, as she attempts to outwit and outrun a pair of dangerous pursuers.

Jennifer Lopez on set of The Mother

Who stars in The Mother? Jennifer Lopez takes the lead as the unstoppable matriarch in this action-packed thriller, with Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid’s Tale) in the supporting cast, as well as Gael García Bernal (Y Tu Mamá También), Paul Raci (Sound Of Metal) and Omari Hardwick (Army Of The Dead). Reportedly, Fiennes and Bernal will take on the villainous roles of the the dastardly men attempting to take down Lopez, whilst Hardwick will be playing an FBI agent. Niki Caro (The Zookeeper’s Wife) is in the director’s chair. Also on the creative team is Peter Craig (The Batman) and Misha Green (Lovecraft Country). With Lopez also behind the wheel as a producer, The Mother is set to be one of the most exciting and adrenaline-fuelled films of 2023. It will also serve as the first feature film from Lopez’s production company Nuyorican Productions.

You may also like Jennifer Lopez just announced a massive new Netflix deal (how exciting)

Is there a trailer for The Mother? Thankfully, we don’t have to wait any longer to get a glimpse of a vengeful Jennifer Lopez; Netflix has already released a teaser as part of its Tudum global fan event.

The teaser wastes no time in showing us just how hardcore Lopez’s character is set to be, with plenty of screen time given to her powerfully ripped physique, wilderness-honed grit and a display of deadly weapons and resources. We also get glimpses of car chases and parkour-style evasions that rival those of James Bond, seemingly stretching across countries and settings as Lopez stops at nothing to protect her daughter. Tough, lethal and hard as nails, Lopez looks a force to be reckoned with.

You may also like The Cipher: Jennifer Lopez is adapting this bestselling novel for Netflix

What’s been said about The Mother? Not much detail has been released yet, but the collaboration between Lopez and Netflix seems like the beginning of a beautiful friendship, with the film being the first instalment in a new production deal between both parties. “Throughout every aspect of her career, Jennifer Lopez has been a force in entertainment,” Scott Stuber, head of global films at Netflix, in a statement. “In partnering with her and Nuyorican, we know she will continue to bring impactful stories, joy and inspiration to audiences around the world.”

J.Lo has promised to use her new Netflix deal to support diverse female actors, writers and filmmakers.

Where and when can we watch The Mother? Although there is no specific release date yet, Netflix has said that the film is due to hit screens on the streaming platform in May 2023.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy