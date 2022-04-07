Dark secrets, uncertain loyalties, shocking betrayals: if you’ve a penchant for a crime drama, then you’ll agree that these are three key ingredients that should never be in short supply on the small screen. One TV show that certainly delivered on all fronts last year was the BBC’s The Pact. Following the story of five friends, a sudden death and a web of lies, the thriller kept viewers on tenderhooks with its dark whodunnit in the heart of the Welsh Valleys.

You may also like Apple TV+’s City On Fire: Jemima Kirke’s tense new crime drama has cast nine actors

Well, prepare to connect the breadcrumbs once more, because after the huge success of the first series, the BBC has now confirmed that The Pact will be returning for a second run. This time around, however, the show will feature a brand new story and an entirely new cast of characters. Written and created by Pete McTighe (the chief original writer of the Australian prison drama Wentworth) the emotional new six-part series will follow social worker Christine (played by the Bafta-winning actor Rakie Ayola) and her family, whose loyalties are tested when they’re confronted by a stranger.

The Pact is a gripping, cinematic contemporary thriller written and created by Pete McTighe.

The official synopsis for the six-part thriller reads: “Christine’s family, oldest son Will (Lloyd Everitt), youngest son Jamie (Aaron Anthony) and daughter Megan (Mali Ann Rees), are trying to get on with their lives after the recent tragic death of their brother Liam. As they look forward to Megan’s wedding, the family have their lives turned upside down when a stranger, Connor (Jordan Wilks), arrives in town claiming a connection that nobody could have imagined. “As buried secrets come to light, they must consider who they are and grapple with morality and divided loyalty. As their lives spiral out of control, a terrible pact may be all that can save them.” Sounds intriguing…

Bafta-winning actor Rakie Ayola leads the second series of The Pact

The new series also brings together a seriously talented ensemble, including many faces that you’ll no doubt recognise from recent BBC dramas. They include Elizabeth Berrington (The Nevers), Lisa Palfrey (Chloe, Line Of Duty), Christian Patterson (Mr Selfridge, In My Skin), Matthew Gravelle (Broadchurch, Keeping Faith), Aaron Anthony (Behind Her Eyes) and Jacob Ifan (Bang, A Discovery of Witches). Rising stars Jordan Wilks (Freshers), and Welsh talent including Lloyd Everitt (Casualty, The Deceived) and Mali Ann Rees (Tourist Trap, Hidden) round out the cast. A co-commission between BBC Drama and BBC Wales, the second instalment of The Pact will be produced by Cardiff-based independent production company Little Door Productions.

Rakie Ayola, who also serves as executive producer, said: “I’m thrilled to be working again with Little Door and BBC Wales leading this talented cast to bring Pete’s wonderfully mysterious story to life. “As an exec-producer on this series, it’s hugely important to me to see the wealth of opportunity this production is offering both to established talent and those new to the industry both behind and in front of camera.” Nick Andrews, head of commissioning for BBC Wales, said: “The Pact gripped the nation, its impact spread like wildfire dominating BBC iPlayer’s most popular lists. When asked if we would go again, it was a very easy decision to make. “Pete McTighe’s writing has more twists and turns than a bowl of spaghetti – we were absorbed by the characters and the story. It’s brilliant to be going again and fans can be reassured that you’ll be guessing the ending right up until the final credits.” The Pact is due to air later this year with filming underway in and around Wales.