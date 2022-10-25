During an interview on BBC Breakfast on Monday 24 October, presenter Victoria Fitz put Ayola on the spot when she asked a loaded question about whether the show could be described as woke.

“There are some people who will see this as a ‘woke’ version of a Welsh family,” she said, before glancing over at Ayola and remarking: “I can see you rolling your eyes.”

Ayola, who scooped a Bafta earlier this year for her role as Gee Walker in Anthony, then beautifully articulated exactly what’s problematic about accusations that the show is ‘woke’ – namely that it perpetuates the idea that black, Welsh families like the Reeses in The Pact don’t exist.

“If anybody wants to say that to me, what I would say first is explain what you mean by ‘woke’ and then we can have the conversation,” Ayola began. “If you can’t explain it, don’t hand me that word.

“Don’t use a word you cannot describe. Because you don’t know what you mean, or maybe you know exactly what you mean and you’re afraid to say what you mean, so let’s have that conversation… You daren’t, do you know what I mean?”