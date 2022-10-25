The Pact’s Rakie Ayola had a magnificent response when asked if the new show is ‘too woke’
Rakie Ayola, who stars in the second season of the BBC’s hit crime thriller The Pact, had a brilliant response when asked in an interview whether the new show could be considered ‘too woke’.
If you watched the first episode of The Pact last night, then you’ll no doubt be celebrating the return of one of the BBC’s finest crime thrillers. The new instalment of the show centres on a Black family in Wales whose lives are thrown into turmoil when a stranger makes a sudden appearance – and aside from a good dose of drama, suspense and mystery, the show also shines a light on the phenomenal talent of Rakie Ayola.
It’s regrettable, then, that the Bafta-winning actor was asked in a recent interview to respond to the idea that the new instalment of the show is ‘woke’.
During an interview on BBC Breakfast on Monday 24 October, presenter Victoria Fitz put Ayola on the spot when she asked a loaded question about whether the show could be described as woke.
“There are some people who will see this as a ‘woke’ version of a Welsh family,” she said, before glancing over at Ayola and remarking: “I can see you rolling your eyes.”
Ayola, who scooped a Bafta earlier this year for her role as Gee Walker in Anthony, then beautifully articulated exactly what’s problematic about accusations that the show is ‘woke’ – namely that it perpetuates the idea that black, Welsh families like the Reeses in The Pact don’t exist.
“If anybody wants to say that to me, what I would say first is explain what you mean by ‘woke’ and then we can have the conversation,” Ayola began. “If you can’t explain it, don’t hand me that word.
“Don’t use a word you cannot describe. Because you don’t know what you mean, or maybe you know exactly what you mean and you’re afraid to say what you mean, so let’s have that conversation… You daren’t, do you know what I mean?”
The actor, who has also appeared in the BBC’s adaptation of Noughts + Crosses, insightfully pointed out that people who freely use the word ‘woke’ as an insult often do so to disguise racism. Instead, she suggested, they should be upfront about their motives for their choice of word.
“Sit there and tell me what you mean by ‘woke’ and then we can talk about whether this show is ‘woke’ or not,” she continued. “Because then I will introduce you to a family just like this one.
“So when you say they don’t exist when they clearly do, are you saying that they’re not allowed to exist? What do you mean by that? Let’s have a proper conversation. Don’t throw words around willy nilly when you’re not afraid to say exactly what you mean. If you don’t know, please be quiet because you’re incredibly boring.”
The clip has already sparked an outpouring of support on social media, with viewers praising the way Ayola exposes how the term ‘woke’ is frequently used a racist dogwhistle.
While many viewers expressed outrage that Ayola was subjected to such a coded question, the actor tweeted after the interview explaining that she was pleased she got the opportunity to address the racist rhetoric that has been brewing around the second season of The Pact.
“Thanks for the question Victoria @BBCBreakfast. No apology wanted or needed. Believe me, if I felt differently you’d know. A loaded question maybe, but I got to say on national tv what I’ve been saying to @adamsmet66 in our kitchen for months. I’m glad it’s struck a chord.
Ayola also thanked viewers for their support, and asked that people confront the racism that is rearing its head in the wake of The Pact putting the spotlight on a Black family, rather than being complicit in silence.
“You’re all bloody marvellous. Now can we please be honest about the fact that some people *will* say stuff about #ThePact S2 solely because of its casting. It’s already started. Not admitting this doesn’t silence them. I choose to question.
“It works for me. It’s the same impulse that compels me to peer into the toilet bowl after a bowel movement. I like to know exactly what kind of shit I’m dealing with. It doesn’t make it smell sweeter, but the regularity of its appearance let’s me know I’m doing something right.”
