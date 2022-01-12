FX’s The Patient: the chilling psychological thriller series from the makers of American Crime Story can’t come to our screens soon enough
Loved American Crime Story? FX’s The Patient, starring Steve Carrell, is the latest twisted thriller series to sink your teeth into.
Forget Halloween, January truly is the thriller season. While the nights are dark and cold and some of us are still clinging to the cosy hibernation of the festive period, you can’t get much better than settling down for the evening with a show or film that’s guaranteed to put goosebumps on our arms and send shivers down our spines.
While we’re always excited to hear about the latest gruesome true crime release, there’s just something about a high budget thriller series that can make our heartbeats pound – and that’s exactly what The Patient promises to deliver.
From FX Productions, the studio that brought us the warped fantasy of American Horror Story and uncovered history in American Crime Story, comes a chilling 10-part series about the disastrous consequences of suppressing our trauma.
The Patient stars The Morning Show’s Steve Carrell as Alexander Strauss, a psychiatrist who has recently lost his wife and must battle his own demons while being held captive by a serial killer (who The Hollywood Reporter just announced will be played by Domhnall Gleeson).
But the murder has an usual request: cure him of his homicidal urges. Unwinding the mind of this man while also dealing with the waves of his own repressed troubles creates a journey for Alexander that’s perhaps as treacherous as his captivity, as behind his cerebral, sensitive exterior, he has yet to plumb the depths of his own pain and loss.
Sounds delectably dark and twisty to us.
While production on the show begins this week, more exciting details on The Patient are yet to be announced, but is likely to follow suit with previous FX shows and stream on Hulu. We’ll be sure to update as soon as we know more, as we’re already sure we’ll be in for a treat.
Images: Getty