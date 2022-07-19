“Successful therapy requires a safe environment, without anything like fear hanging over every session,” says Steve Carell says in the trailer for FX’s new drama The Patient. So far, so straightforward. Unfortunately for Steve Carell’s therapist Alan Strauss, he’s being held hostage by a serial killer patient. Not so straightforward – but, we’re sure you’ll agree, a brilliant premise for a psychological thriller.

You may also like BBC’s The Control Room: viewers react to the new edge-of-your-seat thriller

Masterminded by The Americans’ Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, FX’s new 10 episode limited series follows Alan Strauss (Carell), a well-regarded shrink who is grieving after the recent death of his wife, Beth (Laura Niemi), and painful estrangement from his son, Ezra (Andrew Leeds). Before long, he gets a new patient Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson) to take his mind off things. It soon comes to light, though, that Sam has demons of his own as he reveals himself to be a serial killer and promptly takes Alan hostage. In order to curb his homicidal tendencies, Sam asks Alan to start treatment – but as the doctor reluctantly begins counselling him and his own repressed issues resurface, the line between patient and therapist grows increasingly blurred. With time running out, Alan fights desperately to stop Sam before he becomes complicit in Sam’s murders or worse – becomes a target himself.

The anxiety-inducing trailer begins with a normal therapy session between Sam and Alan. “I’m not normal,” Sam says. “I need to get better.” “Anyone who has come to this far,” Alan replies sympathetically, “who has made the choice to come to therapy, and keep hammering away at the hard things – they can be helped.” “But I have got bigger problems,” Sam says ominously. Cue shots of kidnapped victims, dead bodies, and the reveal of the hostage situation, with Alan trapped via chain in Sam’s house. The Patient also stars Andrew Leeds (Barry, The Dropout) as Strauss’ estranged son, David Alan Grier (Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!) as his old therapist, Linda Emond (The Gilded Age, The Unforgivable) as his mother Candance and Laura Niemi (This Is Us, Those Who Wish Me Dead) as his recently deceased wife. The Patient premieres on 30 August on Hulu.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy