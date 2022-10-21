The wedding comedy is a genre in itself. Following in the footsteps of beloved flicks such as The Wedding Date, Bride Wars and My Big Fat Greek Wedding, Amazon Prime is bringing nuptial-related hijinks into our lives once more with upcoming film The People We Hate At The Wedding. As you can probably guess from the name, the comedy revolves around the unwanted guests at marriage ceremonies that no one wants around. A highly relatable premise, we think you’ll agree – but happily, the dysfunctional family in this film promises nothing but feel-good fun. With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about The People We Hate At The Wedding.

Ben Platt and Kristen Bell as Paul and Alice

What is The People We Hate At The Wedding about? Based on the book by Grant Ginder, The People We Hate At The Wedding follows the story of Alice and Paul, two American siblings who are forced to go to their half-sister Eloise’s wedding in England, accompanied by their mother Donna. During the week, family feuds and underlying tensions come to light as Alice and Paul struggle with standing in their half-sister’s shadow and grapple with their family’s countless dysfunctions. As is commonplace in wedding comedies, the fractured family tries to come together under the guise of the happy event, but clashing personalities and deep-buried resentments threaten to overtake the big day.

Is there a trailer for The People We Hate At The Wedding? Yes! Thankfully, we have plenty to feast our eyes on as we wait for the wedding of the year.

At the start of the trailer, we see Alice, Paul, and Donna sitting in a jail cell looking rather worse for wear at what is presumably the end tail of the wedding. As they wait, frazzled-looking and exhausted, a scathing letter arrives from Eloise, read aloud by an overly emotional policeman. “I thought maybe my wedding would be a chance to reconnect,” he reads. Flashes of a dance floor punch-up explode onto the screen. “…I see now that maybe we were never really connected,” Eloise’s letter concludes. A hint of romance might be in the air too, when Alice boards a plane and gets stuck sat next to an overly optimistic stranger with puppy-dog enthusiasm and a love for Paddington. Family tensions seem to rise during a celebratory dinner that reunites the relatives. Drunken vomiting, awkward mum talks, and frantic bridezillas ensue. We hear Eloise begging the others to put on the pretence of a normal functioning family, although we can probably expect them to deliver anything but.

Dustin Milligan and Kristen Bell

Who’s in the cast of The People We Hate At The Wedding? Powerhouse actress Allison Janney plays the family matriarch Donna, flanked by her turbulent children Alice and Paul (played by The Good Place’s Kristen Bell and Dear Evan Hansen’s Ben Platt). Joining them is Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Eloise (The Rings of Power fans will recognise her from her role as Queen Regent Míriel). House Of The Dragon’s John Macmillan, The Lonely Island’s Jorma Taccone and Schitt’s Creek’s Dustin Milligan round out the cast. Behind the scenes, The People We Hate At The Wedding is directed by Claire Scanlon, who has worked on other comedy staples including The Office and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The script has been helmed by Wendy and Lizzie Molyneux, a sister duo who have also worked on shows like Bob’s Burgers and The Great North.

The People We Hate At The Wedding

Is there a release date for The People We Hate At The Wedding? Fortunately, you won’t have to wait too long for the flawed family comedy – it’s arriving on Amazon Prime on 18 November. In the meantime, now’s the perfect time to revisit some of the best new romcoms released this year or classic romcoms from years gone by guaranteed to lift your spirits. Or you could just watch the trailer on repeat until then. The People We Hate At The Wedding is on Amazon Prime Video from 18 November

