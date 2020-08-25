Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup – AKA: The Powerpuff Girls – were three superheroes who many readers will have been obsessed with back in the late 90s/early 00s. Every fan wanted to be best pals with them. And now, it’s just been announced that a live-action remake of the cartoon is in development.

The series originally ran between 1998-2005 on iconic channel Cartoon Network. It of course follows the story of Professor Utonium’s attempt to create the “perfect little girl” using a mixture of “sugar, spice, and everything nice”. He accidentally spills a mysterious substance called Chemical X into the mixture, creating three girls with superpowers including flight, super strength, superhuman speed, near invulnerability, x-ray vision, superhuman senses, red heat vision, energy projection, invisibility, and control over lightning and fire. They use this to fight crime and the forces of evil. Here’s a reminder of the opening titles:

In the new reboot, as reported by Variety, the girls are now “disillusioned twenty-somethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting”. The question is: will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever? The project hails from writers and executive producers Heather Regnier and Diablo Cody. Regnier has previously worked on Veronica Mars, while Cody is best known for writing award-winning film Juno.

Although the series is in development, a home for it is yet to be confirmed. But with so many others 90s reboots and sequels on their way – The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, Scream, Hocus Pocus – it’s sure to be popular among original fans.

