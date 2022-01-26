If you’re a fan of psychological thrillers , 2022 is shaping up to be a very good year indeed. There’s Keeley Hawes’ dystopian new TV drama The Midwich Cuckoos, Uma Thurman’s Apple TV+ series Suspicion, and the BBC’s twisted new thriller about social media obsession, Chloe, all coming to our screens very soon. It’s practically a given, though, that as soon as one series ends, our appetite for intrigue increases. So it’s excellent news, then, that we have another upcoming show to add to our viewing schedule: The Rising.

A tale of love, justice and the cost of pursuing the truth in a world that wants to keep it hidden, Sky’s new eight-part supernatural crime thriller gives voice to a woman who was senselessly murdered. But death, it turns out, is just the beginning of her story.

With a cast of talented newcomers and a genuinely powerful premise, The Rising looks set to become one of the standout releases of the year. Here’s everything we know so far, including the cast, plot and release date.

What is the plot of The Rising?

The Rising: Clara Rugaard as Neve Kelly

Penned by The Pact’s Pete McTighe and The Last Kingdom’s Charlotte Wolf, the series tells the story of Neve Kelly, a woman who dies under suspicious circumstances, but comes back to life in order to steer the investigation of her death. “Neve Kelly is dead,” reads the official synopsis. “Understandably, she’s scared and confused by this new (non) existence, but moreover, when she realises she has been murdered, she’s furious.” Believing that her killer was someone she knew, Neve sets out to get justice, taking advantage of her new supernatural abilities to “go where the police can’t and investigate her own death”. That includes destabilising the lives of those she left behind, particularly her estranged father, Tom, and her beloved mother, Maria. “In doing so,” the synopsis adds, “she uncovers deeply buried secrets and is forced to re-examine everything about her life and the people she cared about.”

Who is in the cast of The Rising?

The Rising: Solly McLeod as Joseph and Clara Rugaard as Neve

The Rising stars a fresh lineup of young emerging talent including Danish actor Clara Rugaard (I Am Mother), who plays protagonist Neve Kelly. Nenda Neururer (A Brief History Of Struggle) stars as the irreverent Alex Wyatt, who has recently returned to the area after three years away, while Solly McLeod (Boxing Day) plays Joseph Wyatt, Alex’s cousin and Neve’s longstanding boyfriend. The ensemble also includes Emily Taaffe (Rare Beasts), Alex Lanipekun (Spooks) and Robyn Cara (Ackley Bridge).

Is there a trailer for The Rising?

Yes, and it’s a powerful watch. In the clip, we see protagonist Neve’s lifeless body underwater, before she suddenly emerges from a lake and staggers home, entering just as her mother is on the phone to the police informing them of her daughter’s disappearance. It soon becomes clear, though, that her mother can’t see or hear her. In her frustration, Neve screams and smashes a vase on the floor, only to discover that it’s still intact on the shelf.

When Neve realises that she’s dead, however, she begins to take charge of her story. As a search party heads out to look for her body, she stands at the edge of the lake where she died, urging them to “come find me”. We also learn in a haunting voiceover that Neve was brutally murdered. “Someone drugged me and strangled me with a belt,” she explains. “There’s so much I don’t remember.” We also see other characters come forward to assist with the investigation, including a woman who claims that she wants justice and had previously lied on a statement, and a man who confesses that he remembered something of importance from the night of a fight. Towards the end of the trailer, Neve declares that she will reclaim her narrative. “I’m not going away, not till I figure out who did this to me,” she says. “I won’t be somebody’s victim.”

Is there a release date for The Rising?

The Rising: Nenda Neururer as Alex and Clara Rugaard as Neve

The Rising premieres on 11 March on Sky Max and Now TV.