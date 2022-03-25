I guess you could say that, right now, it’s Taylor Jenkins Reid’s world and we’re all just living in it. The best-selling author is awaiting the release of the Amazon adaptation of her novel Daisy Jones & the Six, has Malibu Rising being developed as a TV series for Hulu and is set to release her eighth novel, Carrie Soto Is Back, later this year. But that’s not all. Fans of Reid have even more to look forward to with the news that her over-a-million-copies-sold tale of love, loss and the price of fame The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo is being adapted into a feature film by Netflix.

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo centres on reclusive, iconic Hollywood starlet Evelyn Hugo, who enlists unknown reporter Monique Grant to write her tell-all book, which will chronicle her life story and rise to fame during the golden age of Hollywood. Always the subject of tabloids, Evelyn also details for the first time her seven marriages, revealing secrets she’s held on to, who she is behind the scenes and why she chose Monique for her final confession. It’s a decadent yet devastating portrait of what happens when your once-rising star begins to fade, and the people that change your life forever.

While there’s no casting news yet, we can be sure that some pretty big names will be circling to step into the golden age of Hollywood as the titular character. What we do know, however, is that it will be written by none other than Little Fires Everywhere creator, showrunner and executive producer Liz Tigelaar, and will be executively produced by Reid herself. It may still be early days, but there’s already plenty to be excited about. Can’t wait to find out more? Check out everything we already know about the upcoming Daisy Jones & the Six adaptation.

