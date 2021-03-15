Emma, meanwhile, is a 23-year-old single mother of one who has not only provided a womb to grow a baby but also her own egg.

She met gay couple Aki, 40, and Kevin, 35, on a fertility matching app and was impregnated with an embryo fertilised by Aki’s sperm. Through Emma, it’s understood that surrogacy in the UK isn’t a completely money-free transaction for she is able to have pregnancy-related expenses reimbursed by the intended parents.

In 16 weeks, she has accumulated £7,000 worth of receipts, from childcare for her son to beauty products to counter the pregnancy hormones’ effects on her skin, but mostly for keeping the baby healthy for nine months. “The client is the baby,” she says but points out that her health and life is also at risk. “There’s no amount of money that takes away that edge of being a surrogate.”

There’s also the edge of letting go of the child. Emma says of her eggs, “I don’t feel like I’m giving away something personal,” but after the gender of the baby is revealed to be a girl, she begins musing about possible post-natal attachments that the fathers may not be keen on.